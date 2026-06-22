Calculated Industries Apps Add Help for On-Demand Guidance and Examples
Calculated Industries, a leading manufacturer of specialty calculators and construction tools, has expanded the in-app Help functionality across several of its construction calculator apps, giving users faster access to step-by-step guidance, keystroke instructions, definitions, and tutorial resources directly within the app.
Carson City, NV, June 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Calculated Industries, a leading manufacturer of specialty calculators and construction tools, has expanded the in-app Help functionality across several of its construction calculator apps, giving users faster access to step-by-step guidance, keystroke instructions, definitions, and tutorial resources directly within the app.
Key Help features include:
Search for step-by-step instructions, definitions, diagrams, and keystroke guidance directly within the app.
Add the keyword “video” to search for tutorial videos.
Press and hold calculator keys for instant function-specific keystroke help.
Access User Guides and related reference materials within the Help menu.
“These Help features are designed to support users in the field and on the jobsite, where quick answers and clear instructions are often needed while calculations are in progress,” said Steve Kennedy, President of Calculated Industries.
The enhanced Help functionality is available in the iOS and Android versions of:
Construction Master Pro (CMPro)
Construction Master 5
Material Estimator
ConcreteCalc Pro
HeavyCalc Pro
The feature is also available for iOS subscribers of (Android availability is planned for a future release):
Ultra Measure Master
Pipe Trades Pro
Sheet Metal/HVAC Pro
Calculated Industries construction calculators and digital tools have been trusted by contractors, estimators, tradespeople, unions, apprenticeship programs, and trade schools for decades and are widely recognized as the gold standard in construction math.
For more information about Calculated Industries’ construction calculator apps, visit constructionmasterpro.com.
About Calculated Industries
Calculated Industries has been helping professionals work smarter since 1978. For nearly 50 years, CI has delivered industry-specific calculators, apps, digital measuring and estimating devices, and other innovative tools that make complex work simple. From construction and architecture to real estate and finance, millions of users have trusted CI’s tools to put accurate answers at their fingertips. All products are designed and supported in Carson City, Nevada. calculated.com
Key Help features include:
Search for step-by-step instructions, definitions, diagrams, and keystroke guidance directly within the app.
Add the keyword “video” to search for tutorial videos.
Press and hold calculator keys for instant function-specific keystroke help.
Access User Guides and related reference materials within the Help menu.
“These Help features are designed to support users in the field and on the jobsite, where quick answers and clear instructions are often needed while calculations are in progress,” said Steve Kennedy, President of Calculated Industries.
The enhanced Help functionality is available in the iOS and Android versions of:
Construction Master Pro (CMPro)
Construction Master 5
Material Estimator
ConcreteCalc Pro
HeavyCalc Pro
The feature is also available for iOS subscribers of (Android availability is planned for a future release):
Ultra Measure Master
Pipe Trades Pro
Sheet Metal/HVAC Pro
Calculated Industries construction calculators and digital tools have been trusted by contractors, estimators, tradespeople, unions, apprenticeship programs, and trade schools for decades and are widely recognized as the gold standard in construction math.
For more information about Calculated Industries’ construction calculator apps, visit constructionmasterpro.com.
About Calculated Industries
Calculated Industries has been helping professionals work smarter since 1978. For nearly 50 years, CI has delivered industry-specific calculators, apps, digital measuring and estimating devices, and other innovative tools that make complex work simple. From construction and architecture to real estate and finance, millions of users have trusted CI’s tools to put accurate answers at their fingertips. All products are designed and supported in Carson City, Nevada. calculated.com
Contact
Calculated IndustriesContact
Stacie Griffin
775-224-7038
calculated.com
Stacie Griffin
775-224-7038
calculated.com
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