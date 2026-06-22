Independent Artist AlwaysBeSmile Sets New Benchmark for Underground Electronic Producers with Global Rollout of High-Energy Brazilian Phonk Project Pulso e Treme

Independent Bangladeshi music producer and author AlwaysBeSmile announces the widespread release of his latest electronic single, Pulso e Treme. Merging the raw vocal energy of underground Brazilian club culture with heavy electronic sub-bass and sharp, complex rhythm structures, the track highlights a fresh approach to direct-to-fan digital distribution. This release cements his growing authority across the digital music landscape while maintaining total creative freedom.