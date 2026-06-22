Independent Artist AlwaysBeSmile Sets New Benchmark for Underground Electronic Producers with Global Rollout of High-Energy Brazilian Phonk Project Pulso e Treme
Independent Bangladeshi music producer and author AlwaysBeSmile announces the widespread release of his latest electronic single, Pulso e Treme. Merging the raw vocal energy of underground Brazilian club culture with heavy electronic sub-bass and sharp, complex rhythm structures, the track highlights a fresh approach to direct-to-fan digital distribution. This release cements his growing authority across the digital music landscape while maintaining total creative freedom.
Fredericksburg, VA, June 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Building on his established presence as a versatile independent creator, Bangladeshi musician, music producer, and author MD Abdul Ahad Shanto, known professionally as AlwaysBeSmile, has announced a major global push for his newest electronic single, Pulso e Treme. The project marks a clear stylistic pivot toward the intense and distorted sub-genres of underground electronic music, specifically drawing inspiration from contemporary Brazilian Phonk structures.
Engineered to create a dense, immersive wall of sound, Pulso e Treme blends deep sub-bass frequencies, aggressive vocal samples, and intricate percussion arrangements. The high-velocity tempo and dark, cyberpunk-inspired atmosphere were crafted intentionally to suit high-intensity environments, making the track a natural choice for fitness enthusiasts, fast-paced gaming sessions, and automotive audiophiles looking for a powerful listening experience.
By implementing a strict direct-to-fan rollout for this project, AlwaysBeSmile intentionally sidesteps conventional commercial distribution models. This approach mirrors the digital media management strategies outlined in his previous literary publications and handbooks. By managing the production, mixing, and digital placement independently, the release serves as a live demonstration of how modern independent artists can build direct authority and connect with global streaming communities on their own terms.
Pulso e Treme is currently available for streaming and discovery across primary underground music platforms and digital artist hubs.
About AlwaysBeSmile:
AlwaysBeSmile is the professional moniker of MD Abdul Ahad Shanto, an independent musician, electronic producer, and author based in Bangladesh. Blending diverse global sounds with modern digital engineering, AlwaysBeSmile creates project-driven electronic music and practical educational guides designed for a modern digital audience.
Engineered to create a dense, immersive wall of sound, Pulso e Treme blends deep sub-bass frequencies, aggressive vocal samples, and intricate percussion arrangements. The high-velocity tempo and dark, cyberpunk-inspired atmosphere were crafted intentionally to suit high-intensity environments, making the track a natural choice for fitness enthusiasts, fast-paced gaming sessions, and automotive audiophiles looking for a powerful listening experience.
By implementing a strict direct-to-fan rollout for this project, AlwaysBeSmile intentionally sidesteps conventional commercial distribution models. This approach mirrors the digital media management strategies outlined in his previous literary publications and handbooks. By managing the production, mixing, and digital placement independently, the release serves as a live demonstration of how modern independent artists can build direct authority and connect with global streaming communities on their own terms.
Pulso e Treme is currently available for streaming and discovery across primary underground music platforms and digital artist hubs.
About AlwaysBeSmile:
AlwaysBeSmile is the professional moniker of MD Abdul Ahad Shanto, an independent musician, electronic producer, and author based in Bangladesh. Blending diverse global sounds with modern digital engineering, AlwaysBeSmile creates project-driven electronic music and practical educational guides designed for a modern digital audience.
Contact
AlwaysBeSmileContact
MD Abdul Ahad Shanto
+8801642335829
https://alwaysbesmile.free.nf
MD Abdul Ahad Shanto
+8801642335829
https://alwaysbesmile.free.nf
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