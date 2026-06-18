TSAWaitTimes.com Launches API to Bring Airport Security Wait Time Estimates to Travel Apps, Websites, and Digital Platforms
New API gives developers, travel brands, airports, and publishers access to estimated TSA security wait times, airport checkpoint data, TSA PreCheck status, FAA alerts, and traveler-submitted reports.
Oshkosh, WI, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- TSAWaitTimes.com, a travel technology service operated by TayTech, LLC, today announced the launch of the TSA Wait Times API, giving developers and travel-focused businesses a simple way to integrate estimated airport security wait times into their own websites, mobile apps, customer communications, and digital travel experiences.
The TSA Wait Times API was built for companies that want to help travelers make better decisions before heading to the airport. With airport security lines changing throughout the day, travelers increasingly expect timely, useful information about what to expect when they arrive. The TSA Wait Times API makes that information easier to access, display, and incorporate into broader travel planning tools.
Through the API, customers can retrieve a list of supported airports, access checkpoint information, view current estimated airport security wait times, see hourly wait time estimates, check TSA PreCheck lane availability, receive airport condition and FAA alert information, and allow users to submit their own wait time reports.
"Travelers do not want to guess when it comes to getting through airport security," said Joe Dyken, CEO of TayTech, LLC. "The TSA Wait Times API gives travel companies and developers a practical way to add security wait time estimates directly into the tools travelers already use. Whether it is a travel app, airport guide, corporate travel platform, airline content site, or media property, this data can make the travel experience more useful and less stressful."
TSAWaitTimes.com generates wait time estimates by combining multiple inputs, including historical checkpoint patterns, traveler-submitted reports, airport website monitoring, proprietary logic, and AI-assisted signal analysis. The result is a flexible data service designed to provide travelers with a smarter view of airport security conditions before they leave for the airport.
The API supports both JSON and XML response formats, making it accessible for a wide range of technical environments. Developers can use the API to display estimated security wait times for specific airports, show checkpoint-level information, identify TSA PreCheck availability, and incorporate user-submitted wait time feedback into their own travel products.
The TSA Wait Times API is especially useful for travel management companies, online travel agencies, airport websites, airline and flight tracking apps, corporate travel platforms, black car service providers, hotel and hospitality brands, and any business that serves travelers before or during their airport journey.
Self-service API subscriptions are available through TSAWaitTimes.com, with enterprise options available for high-volume websites and organizations needing enhanced support, service level agreements, or custom commercial terms.
For more information, visit https://www.tsawaittimes.com/api.
About TSAWaitTimes.com
TSAWaitTimes.com provides estimated airport security wait times for airports across the United States. The service helps travelers better understand current and typical airport screening conditions by combining historical wait time patterns, traveler feedback, airport-published information, proprietary logic, and AI-assisted analysis. TSAWaitTimes.com also offers an API and WordPress plugin for businesses and publishers that want to integrate airport security wait time estimates into their own digital experiences.
The TSA Wait Times API was built for companies that want to help travelers make better decisions before heading to the airport. With airport security lines changing throughout the day, travelers increasingly expect timely, useful information about what to expect when they arrive. The TSA Wait Times API makes that information easier to access, display, and incorporate into broader travel planning tools.
Through the API, customers can retrieve a list of supported airports, access checkpoint information, view current estimated airport security wait times, see hourly wait time estimates, check TSA PreCheck lane availability, receive airport condition and FAA alert information, and allow users to submit their own wait time reports.
"Travelers do not want to guess when it comes to getting through airport security," said Joe Dyken, CEO of TayTech, LLC. "The TSA Wait Times API gives travel companies and developers a practical way to add security wait time estimates directly into the tools travelers already use. Whether it is a travel app, airport guide, corporate travel platform, airline content site, or media property, this data can make the travel experience more useful and less stressful."
TSAWaitTimes.com generates wait time estimates by combining multiple inputs, including historical checkpoint patterns, traveler-submitted reports, airport website monitoring, proprietary logic, and AI-assisted signal analysis. The result is a flexible data service designed to provide travelers with a smarter view of airport security conditions before they leave for the airport.
The API supports both JSON and XML response formats, making it accessible for a wide range of technical environments. Developers can use the API to display estimated security wait times for specific airports, show checkpoint-level information, identify TSA PreCheck availability, and incorporate user-submitted wait time feedback into their own travel products.
The TSA Wait Times API is especially useful for travel management companies, online travel agencies, airport websites, airline and flight tracking apps, corporate travel platforms, black car service providers, hotel and hospitality brands, and any business that serves travelers before or during their airport journey.
Self-service API subscriptions are available through TSAWaitTimes.com, with enterprise options available for high-volume websites and organizations needing enhanced support, service level agreements, or custom commercial terms.
For more information, visit https://www.tsawaittimes.com/api.
About TSAWaitTimes.com
TSAWaitTimes.com provides estimated airport security wait times for airports across the United States. The service helps travelers better understand current and typical airport screening conditions by combining historical wait time patterns, traveler feedback, airport-published information, proprietary logic, and AI-assisted analysis. TSAWaitTimes.com also offers an API and WordPress plugin for businesses and publishers that want to integrate airport security wait time estimates into their own digital experiences.
Contact
TSA Wait TimesContact
Joe Dyken
917-727-4563
https://www.tsawaittimes.com
Joe Dyken
917-727-4563
https://www.tsawaittimes.com
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