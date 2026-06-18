Johnson Criminal Law Group Continues Growth with the Addition of Associate Attorney Gracie Tran
Johnson Criminal Law Group welcomes Gracie Tran as Associate Attorney, strengthening its juvenile dependency and criminal defense practice. A Cal State Fullerton and Western State College of Law Cum Laude graduate, Ms. Tran brings experience from the Orange County Public Defender's Office and representing indigent families in dependency proceedings. She joins founder Lauren Johnson-Norris and the firm's team serving clients statewide in criminal defense, CPS defense, and child welfare matters.
Irvine, CA, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Johnson Criminal Law Group is pleased to announce that attorney Gracie Tran has joined the firm as an Associate Attorney, further strengthening the firm's juvenile dependency and criminal defense practice.
Ms. Tran joins Founder and CEO Lauren Johnson-Norris, Senior Attorney Rosanne Faul, Attorney Alex Mathews, and the firm's dedicated support staff in serving clients throughout California facing criminal charges, juvenile dependency proceedings, and child welfare investigations.
A lifelong Orange County resident, Ms. Tran earned her Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration with a concentration in Legal Studies from California State University, Fullerton, graduating Cum Laude. She later earned her Juris Doctor from Western State College of Law, where she also graduated Cum Laude. During law school, she completed a criminal law externship with the Orange County Public Defender's Office, where she developed a passion for criminal defense and client advocacy.
Following her admission to the California State Bar in 2024, Ms. Tran represented indigent families in juvenile dependency proceedings before joining Johnson Criminal Law Group. Her experience includes advocating for parents in child welfare cases and helping clients navigate complex legal proceedings that affect their families and futures.
"Johnson Criminal Law Group continues to grow to meet the increasing demand for high-quality criminal defense and CPS defense representation throughout California, and we are glad to welcome Gracie to our team," said Lauren Johnson-Norris, Founder and CEO of Johnson Criminal Law Group.
"I became an attorney because I wanted to use my education and skills to help people navigate an often-intimidating legal system," Tran said. "I'm honored to join a team that shares my commitment to fighting for clients and helping families through some of the most difficult challenges they will ever face."
In addition to her legal practice, Ms. Tran remains active in the local Vietnamese community through volunteer work at community events and her church.
About Johnson Criminal Law Group
Johnson Criminal Law Group is a California law firm focused on criminal defense, juvenile dependency, CPS defense, and appellate advocacy. Led by nationally recognized attorney Lauren Johnson-Norris, the firm's attorneys represent clients facing serious criminal allegations, child welfare investigations, and other high-stakes legal matters throughout California. The firm is committed to providing strategic, aggressive, and compassionate representation to protect its clients' rights, freedom, and families.
Ms. Tran joins Founder and CEO Lauren Johnson-Norris, Senior Attorney Rosanne Faul, Attorney Alex Mathews, and the firm's dedicated support staff in serving clients throughout California facing criminal charges, juvenile dependency proceedings, and child welfare investigations.
A lifelong Orange County resident, Ms. Tran earned her Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration with a concentration in Legal Studies from California State University, Fullerton, graduating Cum Laude. She later earned her Juris Doctor from Western State College of Law, where she also graduated Cum Laude. During law school, she completed a criminal law externship with the Orange County Public Defender's Office, where she developed a passion for criminal defense and client advocacy.
Following her admission to the California State Bar in 2024, Ms. Tran represented indigent families in juvenile dependency proceedings before joining Johnson Criminal Law Group. Her experience includes advocating for parents in child welfare cases and helping clients navigate complex legal proceedings that affect their families and futures.
"Johnson Criminal Law Group continues to grow to meet the increasing demand for high-quality criminal defense and CPS defense representation throughout California, and we are glad to welcome Gracie to our team," said Lauren Johnson-Norris, Founder and CEO of Johnson Criminal Law Group.
"I became an attorney because I wanted to use my education and skills to help people navigate an often-intimidating legal system," Tran said. "I'm honored to join a team that shares my commitment to fighting for clients and helping families through some of the most difficult challenges they will ever face."
In addition to her legal practice, Ms. Tran remains active in the local Vietnamese community through volunteer work at community events and her church.
About Johnson Criminal Law Group
Johnson Criminal Law Group is a California law firm focused on criminal defense, juvenile dependency, CPS defense, and appellate advocacy. Led by nationally recognized attorney Lauren Johnson-Norris, the firm's attorneys represent clients facing serious criminal allegations, child welfare investigations, and other high-stakes legal matters throughout California. The firm is committed to providing strategic, aggressive, and compassionate representation to protect its clients' rights, freedom, and families.
Contact
Johnson Criminal Law GroupContact
Lauren Johnson-Norris
949-622-5522
www.californiacriminaldefender.com
Lauren Johnson-Norris
949-622-5522
www.californiacriminaldefender.com
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