Johnson Criminal Law Group Continues Growth with the Addition of Associate Attorney Gracie Tran

Johnson Criminal Law Group welcomes Gracie Tran as Associate Attorney, strengthening its juvenile dependency and criminal defense practice. A Cal State Fullerton and Western State College of Law Cum Laude graduate, Ms. Tran brings experience from the Orange County Public Defender's Office and representing indigent families in dependency proceedings. She joins founder Lauren Johnson-Norris and the firm's team serving clients statewide in criminal defense, CPS defense, and child welfare matters.