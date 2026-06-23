Recent Release, "Peanut Brittle," from Covenant Books Author Rev Sievers, Tells a Redemptive Saga Rooted in Louisiana's Early Desegregation Era
Kansas City, KS, June 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rev Sievers has completed a new book, "Peanut Brittle: Memoirs from Saints A Redemptive Saga," a profound exploration of faith, consequence, and divine purpose set against the backdrop of 1960s Louisiana. The narrative centers on a Gospel preacher's vision to establish both a church and school during the turbulent early days of desegregation. Between 1967 and 1971, a group of children discovered an unlikely common thread—peanut brittle—that would forever connect their lives and reveal the far-reaching ripple effects of sin and redemption.
Drawing from his Texas roots and a rich tapestry of Apostolic, Baptist, Methodist, and Pentecostal influences, Rev Sievers brings authenticity to this ambitious work. His five decades of research, interviews, and intimate memories with the people whose stories populate these pages infuse the narrative with genuine passion and conviction. A former aviation professional and University of Houston graduate, he weaves his firsthand experience and deep gospel heritage into a tale that examines how even the most devout can be led astray, and how divine grace operates mysteriously through our greatest struggles.
In "Peanut Brittle," readers will encounter a spiritually rich examination of how deception can corrupt even the most faithful, how the consequences of individual choices ripple through generations and ultimately how God's sovereign purpose prevails over human failings. The saga demonstrates that all things, no matter how painful or fractured, work together for good for those who love God and are called according to His purpose. Through heartfelt storytelling, Rev Sievers reveals that the Lord knows the end of each story from its beginning.
"After fifty years of living with these characters and their struggles, I came to understand that the Lord's grace is both relentless and redemptive," said the author. "This book is my testimony to His faithfulness, even when we cannot see the full picture of His plan."
Published by Covenant Books, Rev Sievers's spiritually resonant work offers readers a candid look at faith tested and grace triumphant. This narrative invites believers to reflect on their own journeys and trust in God's ultimate design for their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "Peanut Brittle" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Drawing from his Texas roots and a rich tapestry of Apostolic, Baptist, Methodist, and Pentecostal influences, Rev Sievers brings authenticity to this ambitious work. His five decades of research, interviews, and intimate memories with the people whose stories populate these pages infuse the narrative with genuine passion and conviction. A former aviation professional and University of Houston graduate, he weaves his firsthand experience and deep gospel heritage into a tale that examines how even the most devout can be led astray, and how divine grace operates mysteriously through our greatest struggles.
In "Peanut Brittle," readers will encounter a spiritually rich examination of how deception can corrupt even the most faithful, how the consequences of individual choices ripple through generations and ultimately how God's sovereign purpose prevails over human failings. The saga demonstrates that all things, no matter how painful or fractured, work together for good for those who love God and are called according to His purpose. Through heartfelt storytelling, Rev Sievers reveals that the Lord knows the end of each story from its beginning.
"After fifty years of living with these characters and their struggles, I came to understand that the Lord's grace is both relentless and redemptive," said the author. "This book is my testimony to His faithfulness, even when we cannot see the full picture of His plan."
Published by Covenant Books, Rev Sievers's spiritually resonant work offers readers a candid look at faith tested and grace triumphant. This narrative invites believers to reflect on their own journeys and trust in God's ultimate design for their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "Peanut Brittle" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories