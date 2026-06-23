Recent Release, "The Rooster," from Covenant Books Author Carol Pullen, Tells a Delightful Tale of Barnyard Animals Learning Valuable Lessons About Humility and Grace
Saline, MI, June 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Carol Pullen has completed a new book, "The Rooster," which introduces readers to a bustling farm inhabited by opinionated animals and centered on one particular rooster who must grapple with relationship conflicts, personal problems, and questions about his own values. The narrative unfolds with surprising methods and unconventional thinking that challenge both the rooster and his fellow farm dwellers to reconsider their assumptions and grow in understanding.
Drawing from decades of experience working with children and families, Carol brings her deep affection for young readers to every page. She has taught elementary school, worked in continuing education, and spent years supporting adults with varying abilities: experiences that infuse her storytelling with genuine empathy and wisdom. Living in her native Michigan surrounded by her three sons, two daughters, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren has further shaped her perspective on the importance of compassion and community.
"The Rooster" weaves together heartwarming interactions between farm animals with moments of genuine spiritual presence, as God himself becomes an unexpected character who cares enough to intervene in the animals' lives. Through animal conversations, unexpected twists, and moments of levity, readers discover profound truths about grace, inclusion, and the transformative power of humility. The stakes may seem humble—a rooster's struggle on a farm—but the lessons resonate far beyond the barnyard.
"I wanted to create a story where all characters, even the most flawed, find opportunity for growth and redemption," said Pullen. "My hope is that young readers see themselves in these animals and understand that learning, grace, and humor can coexist beautifully."
Published by Covenant Books, Carol Pullen's enchanting work offers children an engaging gateway to exploring themes of compassion, humility, and faith. This uplifting narrative reminds young readers that transformation begins with understanding and that grace extends to all.
Readers who wish to experience this wholesome work can purchase "The Rooster" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Drawing from decades of experience working with children and families, Carol brings her deep affection for young readers to every page. She has taught elementary school, worked in continuing education, and spent years supporting adults with varying abilities: experiences that infuse her storytelling with genuine empathy and wisdom. Living in her native Michigan surrounded by her three sons, two daughters, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren has further shaped her perspective on the importance of compassion and community.
"The Rooster" weaves together heartwarming interactions between farm animals with moments of genuine spiritual presence, as God himself becomes an unexpected character who cares enough to intervene in the animals' lives. Through animal conversations, unexpected twists, and moments of levity, readers discover profound truths about grace, inclusion, and the transformative power of humility. The stakes may seem humble—a rooster's struggle on a farm—but the lessons resonate far beyond the barnyard.
"I wanted to create a story where all characters, even the most flawed, find opportunity for growth and redemption," said Pullen. "My hope is that young readers see themselves in these animals and understand that learning, grace, and humor can coexist beautifully."
Published by Covenant Books, Carol Pullen's enchanting work offers children an engaging gateway to exploring themes of compassion, humility, and faith. This uplifting narrative reminds young readers that transformation begins with understanding and that grace extends to all.
Readers who wish to experience this wholesome work can purchase "The Rooster" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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