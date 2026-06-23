Recent Release, "Lest We...," from Covenant Books Author Dale Brandt, Explores Jesus's Final Hours—a Story Essential for Every Household
Madison, WI, June 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dale Brandt has completed a profoundly stirring work, titled, "Lest We..." that captures the pivotal moments of Christ's crucifixion and resurrection with remarkable depth and spiritual significance. This account transcends denominational boundaries, offering readers an intimate encounter with the events that transformed human history and continues to shape billions of lives across generations.
A complicated yet devoted man of faith, Dale Brandt spent decades crafting thoughtful biblical meditations and insightful commentary on contemporary issues facing America. Though he remained unpublished during his lifetime, his family recognized the extraordinary power within his manuscript and championed its publication in his final days. His three sons ensured that Dale's legacy would be preserved through his most important work—a testament to his unwavering love for both God and country.
In "Lest We..." by Dale Brandt, readers will encounter themes of sacrifice, redemption, and divine love woven through a gripping narrative that illuminates Christ's passion with fresh perspective and theological richness. The stakes have never been higher, and the truths discovered within these pages possess the capacity to transform how we understand faith, purpose, and our relationship with the sacred.
Said author Dale Brandt, "It was my deepest dream to share this story of our Lord's crucifixion and resurrection with the world—a narrative that speaks to the heart of every human being seeking meaning and grace."
Published by Covenant Books, Dale Brandt's compelling work invites readers into one of history's most consequential narratives. This account has the potential to reshape perspectives and deepen spiritual understanding across all audiences.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Lest We..." at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
A complicated yet devoted man of faith, Dale Brandt spent decades crafting thoughtful biblical meditations and insightful commentary on contemporary issues facing America. Though he remained unpublished during his lifetime, his family recognized the extraordinary power within his manuscript and championed its publication in his final days. His three sons ensured that Dale's legacy would be preserved through his most important work—a testament to his unwavering love for both God and country.
In "Lest We..." by Dale Brandt, readers will encounter themes of sacrifice, redemption, and divine love woven through a gripping narrative that illuminates Christ's passion with fresh perspective and theological richness. The stakes have never been higher, and the truths discovered within these pages possess the capacity to transform how we understand faith, purpose, and our relationship with the sacred.
Said author Dale Brandt, "It was my deepest dream to share this story of our Lord's crucifixion and resurrection with the world—a narrative that speaks to the heart of every human being seeking meaning and grace."
Published by Covenant Books, Dale Brandt's compelling work invites readers into one of history's most consequential narratives. This account has the potential to reshape perspectives and deepen spiritual understanding across all audiences.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Lest We..." at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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