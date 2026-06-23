Recent Release, "God's Happy Little Campers," from Covenant Books Author Sarah Dahlin Invites Young Readers to Discover God's Presence Through a Family Camping Adventures
Hayden, ID, June 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sarah Dahlin has completed a new book, "God's Happy Little Campers," which follows two sisters as they venture into the woods for an adventurous camping trip with their family in a new RV. Through their journey, readers will encounter the intriguing and miraculous ways that God reveals Himself in creation's splendor and grandeur.
The author brings genuine passion to her work, drawing from her own deep love of the Lord, outdoor adventures, and family bonding. Sarah's life—spent reading, painting, spending time with her husband and their two daughters, and camping and fly-fishing in the majestic woods of North Idaho—naturally informs the authentic spirit of this tale. As a devoted wife and mother, she understands the sacred moments that unfold when families explore nature together.
"God's Happy Little Campers" opens readers' eyes to God's extraordinary creation and illuminates the multifaceted ways He speaks to us through His breathtaking masterpiece. Young hearts will discover that the natural world is alive with divine communication, from towering trees to starlit skies, transforming a simple camping trip into a spiritually enriching experience.
"I wanted to create a story that helps children see God in everything around them," said Dahlin. "Nature is one of His greatest gifts, and through these sisters' adventure, I hope families will connect more deeply with their Creator and with each other in the outdoors."
Published by Covenant Books, Sarah Dahlin's uplifting work nurtures children's faith and wonder. This story equips young readers to recognize God's presence in everyday moments and nature's magnificent displays.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "God's Happy Little Campers" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author brings genuine passion to her work, drawing from her own deep love of the Lord, outdoor adventures, and family bonding. Sarah's life—spent reading, painting, spending time with her husband and their two daughters, and camping and fly-fishing in the majestic woods of North Idaho—naturally informs the authentic spirit of this tale. As a devoted wife and mother, she understands the sacred moments that unfold when families explore nature together.
"God's Happy Little Campers" opens readers' eyes to God's extraordinary creation and illuminates the multifaceted ways He speaks to us through His breathtaking masterpiece. Young hearts will discover that the natural world is alive with divine communication, from towering trees to starlit skies, transforming a simple camping trip into a spiritually enriching experience.
"I wanted to create a story that helps children see God in everything around them," said Dahlin. "Nature is one of His greatest gifts, and through these sisters' adventure, I hope families will connect more deeply with their Creator and with each other in the outdoors."
Published by Covenant Books, Sarah Dahlin's uplifting work nurtures children's faith and wonder. This story equips young readers to recognize God's presence in everyday moments and nature's magnificent displays.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "God's Happy Little Campers" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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