Recent Release, "The Light Between Moments," from Covenant Books Author Mathew C. John, Offers Inspirational Reflections Revealing Grace in Everyday Life
Manchester, MO, June 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mathew C. John has completed a new book, "The Light Between Moments," a collection of short but inspirational reflections designed to invite readers to pause and discover the extraordinary within the ordinary. Rather than chasing grand events and dramatic turning points, this work encourages us to recognize that profound meaning often emerges in life's quietest moments—in the spaces between significant milestones where genuine transformation quietly unfolds.
Drawing from decades of spiritual wisdom and pastoral experience, Reverend Mathew C. John brings an enlightening perspective shaped by his journey across continents and cultures. Born and raised in Kerala, India, he was ordained a priest in 2003 and has served faith communities throughout the United Kingdom and the United States, including nearly two decades with the Archdiocese of St. Louis. His scholarly background in English, Sociology, and Social Work deepens the thoughtful nature of his reflections, while his previous publications demonstrate a sustained commitment to exploring the intersection of faith and daily living.
In "The Light Between Moments," readers will discover resonant meditations that celebrate the dignity of aging gracefully and becoming an encouragement to those around us. Each reflection serves as a gentle reminder that perspective and renewal are always within reach, even during life's most challenging seasons. This stirring collection addresses the universal human need for meaning, offering both solace and inspiration to anyone seeking light along their personal journey.
"My deepest hope," said author Mathew C. John, "is that these reflections help readers recognize the sacred within their everyday experiences and embrace the beauty of growing wiser with grace."
Published by Covenant Books, Mathew C. John's spiritually rich work provides readers with practical wisdom and encouragement for navigating life's complexities with renewed purpose. Its pages illuminate the path toward a more intentional, grace-filled existence.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Light Between Moments" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Drawing from decades of spiritual wisdom and pastoral experience, Reverend Mathew C. John brings an enlightening perspective shaped by his journey across continents and cultures. Born and raised in Kerala, India, he was ordained a priest in 2003 and has served faith communities throughout the United Kingdom and the United States, including nearly two decades with the Archdiocese of St. Louis. His scholarly background in English, Sociology, and Social Work deepens the thoughtful nature of his reflections, while his previous publications demonstrate a sustained commitment to exploring the intersection of faith and daily living.
In "The Light Between Moments," readers will discover resonant meditations that celebrate the dignity of aging gracefully and becoming an encouragement to those around us. Each reflection serves as a gentle reminder that perspective and renewal are always within reach, even during life's most challenging seasons. This stirring collection addresses the universal human need for meaning, offering both solace and inspiration to anyone seeking light along their personal journey.
"My deepest hope," said author Mathew C. John, "is that these reflections help readers recognize the sacred within their everyday experiences and embrace the beauty of growing wiser with grace."
Published by Covenant Books, Mathew C. John's spiritually rich work provides readers with practical wisdom and encouragement for navigating life's complexities with renewed purpose. Its pages illuminate the path toward a more intentional, grace-filled existence.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Light Between Moments" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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