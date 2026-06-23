Recent Release, "A Wilted Rose," from Covenant Books Author Henry Holmes, Explores Resilience and Identity Through a Young Woman Navigating Tradition and Escape
Bosque Farms, NM, June 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Henry Holmes has completed a new book "A Wilted Rose," a compelling narrative set in the emergency department of a small Indian Health Services Hospital in Crownpoint, New Mexico. The story follows Lakala, a young woman who arrives bloodied and disoriented one frigid night, desperately wanting to avoid questions about her circumstances. When she flees before receiving treatment, the stage is set for an exploration of trauma, belonging, and the invisible wounds that drive people to their breaking points in a place where human tragedy flows through the revolving doors of triage.
Holmes brings authentic depth to his work, drawing from his extensive experience as a trauma nurse who spent over fourteen years working in emergency room settings, including more than nine years on the remote Navajo Reservation. His journey from uranium miner to healthcare professional to master's degree holder demonstrates the same determination and resilience he portrays in his characters. Having relocated to New Mexico with his bride in his early twenties and making it home for over forty-five years, Holmes developed an intimate understanding of both the land and its people, their struggles, and their spiritual heritage.
"A Wilted Rose" delves into the profound tension between modern aspirations and deeply rooted cultural traditions, examining how identity becomes complicated when someone must navigate both worlds simultaneously. Lakala's journey reveals themes of escape and longing, as she breaks free from the reservation only to find herself perpetually drawn back to it. Through her story, readers will discover how Native lore intersects with personal transformation, and how the past pursues us even when we believe we've left it behind. The novel unfolds the quiet courage required to face one's origins and the spiritual truths that shape our destinies.
"My years working in the emergency department taught me that every person who walks through those doors carries a story—often untold, frequently tragic," said Holmes. "I wanted to capture that reality while exploring the unique intersection of individual struggle and cultural identity that defines life on the reservation. Lakala's story is ultimately about the human spirit's capacity to survive, question, and eventually reconcile with who we are meant to become."
Published by Covenant Books, Henry Holmes's soul-stirring work offers readers an enlightening portrayal of cultural complexity and personal redemption. This narrative resonates deeply with anyone who has struggled to find their place between two worlds, reminding us that our greatest wounds can become the source of our deepest wisdom.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "A Wilted Rose" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Holmes brings authentic depth to his work, drawing from his extensive experience as a trauma nurse who spent over fourteen years working in emergency room settings, including more than nine years on the remote Navajo Reservation. His journey from uranium miner to healthcare professional to master's degree holder demonstrates the same determination and resilience he portrays in his characters. Having relocated to New Mexico with his bride in his early twenties and making it home for over forty-five years, Holmes developed an intimate understanding of both the land and its people, their struggles, and their spiritual heritage.
"A Wilted Rose" delves into the profound tension between modern aspirations and deeply rooted cultural traditions, examining how identity becomes complicated when someone must navigate both worlds simultaneously. Lakala's journey reveals themes of escape and longing, as she breaks free from the reservation only to find herself perpetually drawn back to it. Through her story, readers will discover how Native lore intersects with personal transformation, and how the past pursues us even when we believe we've left it behind. The novel unfolds the quiet courage required to face one's origins and the spiritual truths that shape our destinies.
"My years working in the emergency department taught me that every person who walks through those doors carries a story—often untold, frequently tragic," said Holmes. "I wanted to capture that reality while exploring the unique intersection of individual struggle and cultural identity that defines life on the reservation. Lakala's story is ultimately about the human spirit's capacity to survive, question, and eventually reconcile with who we are meant to become."
Published by Covenant Books, Henry Holmes's soul-stirring work offers readers an enlightening portrayal of cultural complexity and personal redemption. This narrative resonates deeply with anyone who has struggled to find their place between two worlds, reminding us that our greatest wounds can become the source of our deepest wisdom.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "A Wilted Rose" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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