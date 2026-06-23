Recent Release, "It's an Ordinary Day at Your School," from Covenant Books Author Tim Randall Equips Young Students with Practical Survival Strategies for the Unthinkable
Aiken, SC, June 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tim Randall has completed a new book, "It's an Ordinary Day at Your School: The School Student’s Guide to Surviving a Mass Shooting Incident," drawing from his frontline experience as a former SWAT team member and school resource officer. The guide translates complex emergency protocols into language that children can understand, preparing them for scenarios that unfortunately are becoming alarmingly common in American schools. With clear explanations of what students will see, hear, and experience during such incidents, Randall offers concrete guidance designed to keep young people safe when danger strikes.
Randall's background as a law enforcement professional who responded to an active shooting at a factory provides him with firsthand knowledge of the chaos, terror, and destruction such events create. His service as a SWAT team member and later as a Blackwater contractor gave him unique insight into how first responders work to neutralize threats and rescue those in hiding. This exceptional experience positions him as an authoritative voice on a subject most adults struggle to address with clarity and honesty.
"It's an Ordinary Day at Your School" explores the harsh reality that mass shootings in schools are no longer theoretical threats but recurring tragedies. Randall synthesizes protocols developed by Greg Crane and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, presenting them in accessible language for young readers. The book walks students through what unfolds during an active shooter incident—the sounds, the sights, the fear—while offering evidence-based strategies for survival. By preparing children with knowledge rather than terror, Randall provides families with a resource that treats this grave subject with the seriousness it demands while empowering the next generation to respond with awareness and composure.
"I'm determined to keep our children informed and safe," said Randall. "No young person should face this situation unprepared, and no parent should feel helpless. This guide gives both the understanding they need."
Published by Covenant Books, Tim Randall's vital work equips families and educators with essential information for an increasingly uncertain landscape. This book has the potential to save lives by preparing students before crisis strikes.
Readers who wish to experience this crucial work can purchase "It's an Ordinary Day at Your School: The School Student's Guide to Surviving a Mass Shooting Incident" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Randall's background as a law enforcement professional who responded to an active shooting at a factory provides him with firsthand knowledge of the chaos, terror, and destruction such events create. His service as a SWAT team member and later as a Blackwater contractor gave him unique insight into how first responders work to neutralize threats and rescue those in hiding. This exceptional experience positions him as an authoritative voice on a subject most adults struggle to address with clarity and honesty.
"It's an Ordinary Day at Your School" explores the harsh reality that mass shootings in schools are no longer theoretical threats but recurring tragedies. Randall synthesizes protocols developed by Greg Crane and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, presenting them in accessible language for young readers. The book walks students through what unfolds during an active shooter incident—the sounds, the sights, the fear—while offering evidence-based strategies for survival. By preparing children with knowledge rather than terror, Randall provides families with a resource that treats this grave subject with the seriousness it demands while empowering the next generation to respond with awareness and composure.
"I'm determined to keep our children informed and safe," said Randall. "No young person should face this situation unprepared, and no parent should feel helpless. This guide gives both the understanding they need."
Published by Covenant Books, Tim Randall's vital work equips families and educators with essential information for an increasingly uncertain landscape. This book has the potential to save lives by preparing students before crisis strikes.
Readers who wish to experience this crucial work can purchase "It's an Ordinary Day at Your School: The School Student's Guide to Surviving a Mass Shooting Incident" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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