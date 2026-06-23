Recent Release, "The Adventures of Emma and Bryan; Les aventures d'Emma et Bryan," from Covenant Books, Follows Two Friends Exploring Paris with a Memorable Pigeon
Boston, MA, June 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Accompanied by illustrations from Madisen Quinlan, Mélanie Augustyn has completed a new book exploring a timeless tale of friendship and discovery: when Bryan travels from the United States to visit his French friend Emma, their carefully planned sightseeing takes an unexpected turn. A mischievous pigeon swipes Bryan's croissant, launching the pair on an unscripted chase through the enchanting streets of the French capital. What begins as a quest to recover breakfast becomes something far more valuable—an authentic experience of Paris's hidden charm and undeniable beauty that no guidebook could provide.
Born and raised in France, Mélanie Augustyn draws from her rich cultural heritage and professional background as an elementary schoolteacher in Paris, where she delighted in introducing young learners to the English language. Since relocating to the United States, she has continued her passion for cross-cultural education, introducing American students to French. Her world travels with her husband frequently inspire her storytelling, though she notes with humor that no pigeon has yet stolen one of their croissants. Madisen Quinlan's vivid illustrations bring this bilingual conversation to life with expressive detail and warmth.
The Pigeon in Paris; Le pigeon à Paris celebrates the unexpected joys that emerge when plans unravel, weaving English and French text together to create an accessible introduction to language learning for young audiences. Readers will discover how true adventure often arrives uninvited, how friendship transcends borders and language barriers, and how sometimes the best memories come from the moments we never anticipated. This tale reminds us that the most cherished experiences often begin with simple misfortune and end with extraordinary connection.
"I wanted to create a story that captures the magic of Paris through a child's eyes while celebrating the joy of bilingual discovery," said the author. "Through Emma and Bryan's pigeon-chasing adventure, young readers experience real friendship, genuine cultural immersion, and the understanding that the world's greatest treasures are often found when we embrace the unexpected."
Published by Covenant Books, Mélanie Augustyn’s delightful work introduces children to French language and culture while celebrating the transformative power of friendship. This enchanting tale will resonate with families seeking meaningful stories that bridge languages and hearts.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Adventures of Emma and Bryan; Les aventures d'Emma et Bryan" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Born and raised in France, Mélanie Augustyn draws from her rich cultural heritage and professional background as an elementary schoolteacher in Paris, where she delighted in introducing young learners to the English language. Since relocating to the United States, she has continued her passion for cross-cultural education, introducing American students to French. Her world travels with her husband frequently inspire her storytelling, though she notes with humor that no pigeon has yet stolen one of their croissants. Madisen Quinlan's vivid illustrations bring this bilingual conversation to life with expressive detail and warmth.
The Pigeon in Paris; Le pigeon à Paris celebrates the unexpected joys that emerge when plans unravel, weaving English and French text together to create an accessible introduction to language learning for young audiences. Readers will discover how true adventure often arrives uninvited, how friendship transcends borders and language barriers, and how sometimes the best memories come from the moments we never anticipated. This tale reminds us that the most cherished experiences often begin with simple misfortune and end with extraordinary connection.
"I wanted to create a story that captures the magic of Paris through a child's eyes while celebrating the joy of bilingual discovery," said the author. "Through Emma and Bryan's pigeon-chasing adventure, young readers experience real friendship, genuine cultural immersion, and the understanding that the world's greatest treasures are often found when we embrace the unexpected."
Published by Covenant Books, Mélanie Augustyn’s delightful work introduces children to French language and culture while celebrating the transformative power of friendship. This enchanting tale will resonate with families seeking meaningful stories that bridge languages and hearts.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Adventures of Emma and Bryan; Les aventures d'Emma et Bryan" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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