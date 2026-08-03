THE MAVYS 2027 Returns to Chicago for 2nd Annual Celebration Honoring Community Changemakers
Chicago, IL, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- THE MAVYS will return on January 9, 2027, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the South Shore Cultural Center, bringing together community leaders, professionals, and changemakers for a daytime fundraising celebration presented by Mavens MOVE NFP.
Now in its second year, THE MAVYS will honor more than 30 individuals making a real difference in underserved communities. This celebration is about recognizing the people who are doing the work and ensuring their impact is seen, valued, and celebrated.
THE MAVYS will be hosted by B Cole, a respected media personality and cultural voice, alongside Davi Davenport, a media personality and champion for meaningful conversations. Together, they will guide an engaging and impactful experience. The program will also feature special performances by Chicago’s own Sean Whyte and Zion Ali, along with additional featured moments throughout the event.
Select honorees include Shermann “Dilla” Thomas, an Emmy Award winning modern historian known for making Chicago history accessible through viral storytelling; Debra Vines, founder and CEO of The Answer Inc., which has supported over 4,000 families navigating autism and developmental disorders; and Jeanne Sparrow, a 7 time Emmy Award winning media personality, author, and Northwestern University faculty member.
“THE MAVYS is more than an awards event. It is a moment to recognize individuals who are consistently creating real change in our communities,” said Ericka Porter, Founder of Mavens MOVE NFP.
As a fundraising initiative of Mavens MOVE NFP, THE MAVYS supports programs focused on youth empowerment, women in media, and workforce development through mentorship, workshops, and community engagement.
This year’s theme, Flowers in Bloom, reflects the growth and impact of those being honored and the continued expansion of community driven work.
Media outlets are invited to attend, cover, and connect with honorees and organizers for interviews and on site coverage.
For media inquiries, interviews, and credentials: Media Maven Worldwide
Now in its second year, THE MAVYS will honor more than 30 individuals making a real difference in underserved communities. This celebration is about recognizing the people who are doing the work and ensuring their impact is seen, valued, and celebrated.
THE MAVYS will be hosted by B Cole, a respected media personality and cultural voice, alongside Davi Davenport, a media personality and champion for meaningful conversations. Together, they will guide an engaging and impactful experience. The program will also feature special performances by Chicago’s own Sean Whyte and Zion Ali, along with additional featured moments throughout the event.
Select honorees include Shermann “Dilla” Thomas, an Emmy Award winning modern historian known for making Chicago history accessible through viral storytelling; Debra Vines, founder and CEO of The Answer Inc., which has supported over 4,000 families navigating autism and developmental disorders; and Jeanne Sparrow, a 7 time Emmy Award winning media personality, author, and Northwestern University faculty member.
“THE MAVYS is more than an awards event. It is a moment to recognize individuals who are consistently creating real change in our communities,” said Ericka Porter, Founder of Mavens MOVE NFP.
As a fundraising initiative of Mavens MOVE NFP, THE MAVYS supports programs focused on youth empowerment, women in media, and workforce development through mentorship, workshops, and community engagement.
This year’s theme, Flowers in Bloom, reflects the growth and impact of those being honored and the continued expansion of community driven work.
Media outlets are invited to attend, cover, and connect with honorees and organizers for interviews and on site coverage.
For media inquiries, interviews, and credentials: Media Maven Worldwide
Contact
Media Maven WorldwideContact
Ericka Porter MBA
872-216-6307
www.mediamavenworldwide.com
Ericka Porter MBA
872-216-6307
www.mediamavenworldwide.com
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