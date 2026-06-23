Recent Release, "The Easter Butterfly," from Covenant Books Author Laurie Waite Flores, Offers Children a Luminous Parable About Transformation and Resurrection
Hauula, HI, June 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Laurie Waite Flores has completed a new book, "The Easter Butterfly," which tells the tender story of Yara, a caterpillar living contentedly in a beautiful garden who dreams of one day becoming a butterfly. When she learns of a kind and compassionate man who teaches love and hope, her heart is touched by his presence and his gentle words. But when darkness descends upon the garden and this beloved figure is taken away, Yara must retreat into her cocoon to undergo her own profound transformation.
As a nationally board-certified elementary school teacher for nearly two decades, Flores brings her extensive experience working with children to every page of this work. Her passion for hands-on learning and discovery shines through her narrative, informed by her career in rural education and her deep commitment to helping young students understand the natural world. With a master's degree in education and expertise across multiple grade levels and special education, Flores crafts stories that resonate with developing minds while honoring their capacity for spiritual understanding.
"The Easter Butterfly" invites readers to witness Yara's radiant emergence from her cocoon and the glorious realization that awaits her. As she spreads her iridescent wings for the first time, she discovers a sacred truth: just as Jesus Christ rose to bring new life to the world, she too has been transformed into something beautiful and new. Through this enchanting narrative, young readers encounter themes of renewal, hope, and the miraculous power of resurrection—timeless truths wrapped in a story both accessible and profound.
"I wanted to create a story that helps children understand the deep spiritual significance of Easter," said Flores. "By following Yara's journey from caterpillar to butterfly, readers can grasp how transformation and new life are at the heart of our faith, and how hope persists even in our darkest moments."
Published by Covenant Books, Laurie Waite Flores's enchanting work offers young readers an allegorical exploration of faith, renewal, and the Easter message. This beautifully illustrated tale will inspire children and families to reflect on the joy and hope that accompany new beginnings and spiritual transformation.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Easter Butterfly" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
As a nationally board-certified elementary school teacher for nearly two decades, Flores brings her extensive experience working with children to every page of this work. Her passion for hands-on learning and discovery shines through her narrative, informed by her career in rural education and her deep commitment to helping young students understand the natural world. With a master's degree in education and expertise across multiple grade levels and special education, Flores crafts stories that resonate with developing minds while honoring their capacity for spiritual understanding.
"The Easter Butterfly" invites readers to witness Yara's radiant emergence from her cocoon and the glorious realization that awaits her. As she spreads her iridescent wings for the first time, she discovers a sacred truth: just as Jesus Christ rose to bring new life to the world, she too has been transformed into something beautiful and new. Through this enchanting narrative, young readers encounter themes of renewal, hope, and the miraculous power of resurrection—timeless truths wrapped in a story both accessible and profound.
"I wanted to create a story that helps children understand the deep spiritual significance of Easter," said Flores. "By following Yara's journey from caterpillar to butterfly, readers can grasp how transformation and new life are at the heart of our faith, and how hope persists even in our darkest moments."
Published by Covenant Books, Laurie Waite Flores's enchanting work offers young readers an allegorical exploration of faith, renewal, and the Easter message. This beautifully illustrated tale will inspire children and families to reflect on the joy and hope that accompany new beginnings and spiritual transformation.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Easter Butterfly" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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