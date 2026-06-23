Recent Release, "Trail Collections Part 3," from Covenant Books Author Corlett Trail, Concludes an Imaginative Animal Adventure Spanning Two Vibrant Cultures
New York City, NY, June 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Corlett Trail has completed a new book, "Trail Collections Part 3: The American Dog and the Caribbean Dog," which brings closure to her beloved series following the extraordinary journey of two canine characters whose lives intertwine across geographical and cultural boundaries. This charming narrative weaves together the distinct personalities and experiences of an American dog and a Caribbean dog, culminating in a heartwarming resolution that celebrates friendship and adventure across borders.
Trail drew upon her own upbringing in Jamaica to craft these enchanting stories, bringing authenticity and warmth to her portrayal of Caribbean life and culture. Her background in the health field has also informed her thoughtful approach to character development, creating relatable protagonists that resonate with young audiences seeking stories with substance and soul.
In "Trail Collections Part 3," readers will discover themes of loyalty, acceptance, and the universal language that transcends species and geography. The stakes intensify as the American dog and Caribbean dog face their final challenges together, learning profound lessons about connection and belonging. This uplifting conclusion rewards dedicated readers with satisfying character arcs and reveals the true meaning of companionship across different worlds.
"My dream has always been to create stories that transport children to new places while teaching them about kindness and understanding," said the author.
Published by Covenant Books, Corlett Trail's engaging work invites young readers into richly imagined worlds. Her storytelling fosters appreciation for diverse cultures and the bonds that unite us all.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Trail Collections Part 3" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Trail drew upon her own upbringing in Jamaica to craft these enchanting stories, bringing authenticity and warmth to her portrayal of Caribbean life and culture. Her background in the health field has also informed her thoughtful approach to character development, creating relatable protagonists that resonate with young audiences seeking stories with substance and soul.
In "Trail Collections Part 3," readers will discover themes of loyalty, acceptance, and the universal language that transcends species and geography. The stakes intensify as the American dog and Caribbean dog face their final challenges together, learning profound lessons about connection and belonging. This uplifting conclusion rewards dedicated readers with satisfying character arcs and reveals the true meaning of companionship across different worlds.
"My dream has always been to create stories that transport children to new places while teaching them about kindness and understanding," said the author.
Published by Covenant Books, Corlett Trail's engaging work invites young readers into richly imagined worlds. Her storytelling fosters appreciation for diverse cultures and the bonds that unite us all.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Trail Collections Part 3" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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