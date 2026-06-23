Recent Release, "Bully on the Playground," from Covenant Books Author Andrea Zettlemoyer, Explores How a Third Grader Finds Courage Amid Unexpected Adversity
Phelps, NY, June 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Andrea Zettlemoyer has completed a new book, "Bully on the Playground," which follows Lauren, a bright and enthusiastic third grader who adores school and her nurturing teacher, Mrs. Cooley. The narrative takes a significant turn when Mark, a new student, arrives and disrupts Lauren's previously harmonious world. Through this relatable struggle, young readers witness how one child navigates the complex emotions and challenges that bullying brings into her daily life.
Drawing from her extensive career as a kindergarten teacher in scenic Upstate New York, Andrea brings authentic understanding of childhood experiences to her debut work. Her years spent in the classroom fostered a deep appreciation for how children learn, grow, and develop emotional resilience during formative years. This professional background infuses "Bully on the Playground" with genuine insight and age-appropriate wisdom that resonates with young audiences.
"Bully on the Playground" weaves together a compelling coming-of-age narrative with biblical guidance, as Lauren discovers how to respond to adversity with grace and confidence under Mrs. Cooley's thoughtful direction. The story illuminates universal themes of self-advocacy, empathy, and inner strength, ultimately demonstrating to readers that difficult circumstances can become opportunities for meaningful personal growth and deeper understanding of oneself and others.
"By sharing Lauren's journey, I hope to help children recognize their own strength and learn that kindness and courage are always within reach," said Zettlemoyer.
Published by Covenant Books, Andrea Zettlemoyer's insightful work provides young readers with a comforting exploration of playground challenges and emotional resilience. This touching story equips children with practical strategies and spiritual perspective for navigating peer conflicts.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Bully on the Playground" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Drawing from her extensive career as a kindergarten teacher in scenic Upstate New York, Andrea brings authentic understanding of childhood experiences to her debut work. Her years spent in the classroom fostered a deep appreciation for how children learn, grow, and develop emotional resilience during formative years. This professional background infuses "Bully on the Playground" with genuine insight and age-appropriate wisdom that resonates with young audiences.
"Bully on the Playground" weaves together a compelling coming-of-age narrative with biblical guidance, as Lauren discovers how to respond to adversity with grace and confidence under Mrs. Cooley's thoughtful direction. The story illuminates universal themes of self-advocacy, empathy, and inner strength, ultimately demonstrating to readers that difficult circumstances can become opportunities for meaningful personal growth and deeper understanding of oneself and others.
"By sharing Lauren's journey, I hope to help children recognize their own strength and learn that kindness and courage are always within reach," said Zettlemoyer.
Published by Covenant Books, Andrea Zettlemoyer's insightful work provides young readers with a comforting exploration of playground challenges and emotional resilience. This touching story equips children with practical strategies and spiritual perspective for navigating peer conflicts.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Bully on the Playground" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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