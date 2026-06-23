Recent Release, "Joe's Skates," from Covenant Books Author Cathy Skelton, Teaches Young Readers a Timeless Lesson About Obedience and the Blessings That Follow Repentance
Kimberly, ID, June 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cathy Skelton has completed a new book called "Joe's Skates," a charming children's story that follows a young boy's journey with a pair of secondhand skates he has eagerly saved up to purchase. Looking to never take them off, Joe’s parents enable this fantasy to teach him a lesson, one which Joe learns fairly quick. The whole experience evolves into a bonding moment parents and children from all over can learn from.
Drawing from her own childhood memories and the experiences of her children and grandchildren, Cathy Skelton brings an authentic voice to children's literature. Though new to publishing, she has long harbored dreams of sharing stories with young readers, crafting narratives that often begin with a single made-up name that sparks her imagination into something beautifully complete. Her gift lies in creating tales that resonate across generations, from infants captivated by bright illustrations to adults who appreciate the deeper wisdom woven within.
In "Joe's Skates," readers discover a heartwarming exploration of how we sometimes prioritize possessions over obedience to those who guide us—whether parents or God himself. Through Joe's experience, children learn that when we recognize our mistakes and genuinely repent, we receive blessings far more precious than anything we might have clung to before. The story gently illustrates that submission and humility open doors to unexpected rewards and deeper family connection.
“I was inspired by a conference leader to write about what I loved most in my primary years. From there, I wrote about skating and a kid who just couldn’t take them off and the story developed into the importance and the joy that comes through repentance,” said author Cathy Skelton.
Published by Covenant Books, Cathy Skelton's uplifting work offers parents and educators a meaningful tool for discussing important spiritual values with children. This tender narrative plants seeds of wisdom that will grow with young readers throughout their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Joe's Skates" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Drawing from her own childhood memories and the experiences of her children and grandchildren, Cathy Skelton brings an authentic voice to children's literature. Though new to publishing, she has long harbored dreams of sharing stories with young readers, crafting narratives that often begin with a single made-up name that sparks her imagination into something beautifully complete. Her gift lies in creating tales that resonate across generations, from infants captivated by bright illustrations to adults who appreciate the deeper wisdom woven within.
In "Joe's Skates," readers discover a heartwarming exploration of how we sometimes prioritize possessions over obedience to those who guide us—whether parents or God himself. Through Joe's experience, children learn that when we recognize our mistakes and genuinely repent, we receive blessings far more precious than anything we might have clung to before. The story gently illustrates that submission and humility open doors to unexpected rewards and deeper family connection.
“I was inspired by a conference leader to write about what I loved most in my primary years. From there, I wrote about skating and a kid who just couldn’t take them off and the story developed into the importance and the joy that comes through repentance,” said author Cathy Skelton.
Published by Covenant Books, Cathy Skelton's uplifting work offers parents and educators a meaningful tool for discussing important spiritual values with children. This tender narrative plants seeds of wisdom that will grow with young readers throughout their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Joe's Skates" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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