Recent Release, "Mike & Mac Find Courage," from Covenant Books Author Mike Griggs, Inspires Young Readers to Embrace Bravery and Chase Their God-Given Dreams
Goshen, IN, June 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mike Griggs has completed a new book, "Mike & Mac Find Courage," a heartwarming children's story designed to empower kids to pursue their deepest aspirations. Through the engaging adventures of Mike and Mac, young readers discover that fear often stands between them and the great things God has called them to accomplish. This uplifting narrative challenges children to recognize their own potential and take bold action toward their goals.
Growing up with a passion for helping others become who God designed them to be, Mike brings authentic conviction to this story. Living in Northern Indiana with his wife, Megan, and their three sons, Kase, Wells, and Smith, Mike understands the importance of fostering courage and confidence in the next generation. His love for sports, music, and outdoor activities infuses the book with energy and relatability that resonates with young audiences.
In "Mike & Mac Find Courage," readers will discover a timely message about recognizing their own worth and understanding that now is the perfect season to cultivate bravery. The narrative gently reminds children that they are valued and seen, while encouraging them to step beyond their limitations and embrace the remarkable futures awaiting them. This spiritually rich work affirms that courage is not the absence of fear, but rather the decision to move forward despite it.
"I wanted to create a story that speaks directly to kids' hearts," said Griggs, "showing them that their dreams matter and that the time to pursue them is right now. When we allow fear to control our choices, we miss out on the incredible purpose God has for our lives."
Published by Covenant Books, Mike Griggs's inspiring work equips young readers with the emotional tools and spiritual confidence they need to face challenges boldly. The story leaves lasting impact by reminding children everywhere that they possess the strength within themselves to achieve extraordinary things.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Mike & Mac Find Courage" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Growing up with a passion for helping others become who God designed them to be, Mike brings authentic conviction to this story. Living in Northern Indiana with his wife, Megan, and their three sons, Kase, Wells, and Smith, Mike understands the importance of fostering courage and confidence in the next generation. His love for sports, music, and outdoor activities infuses the book with energy and relatability that resonates with young audiences.
In "Mike & Mac Find Courage," readers will discover a timely message about recognizing their own worth and understanding that now is the perfect season to cultivate bravery. The narrative gently reminds children that they are valued and seen, while encouraging them to step beyond their limitations and embrace the remarkable futures awaiting them. This spiritually rich work affirms that courage is not the absence of fear, but rather the decision to move forward despite it.
"I wanted to create a story that speaks directly to kids' hearts," said Griggs, "showing them that their dreams matter and that the time to pursue them is right now. When we allow fear to control our choices, we miss out on the incredible purpose God has for our lives."
Published by Covenant Books, Mike Griggs's inspiring work equips young readers with the emotional tools and spiritual confidence they need to face challenges boldly. The story leaves lasting impact by reminding children everywhere that they possess the strength within themselves to achieve extraordinary things.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Mike & Mac Find Courage" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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