Recent Release, "The Twelve Days of Christmas Devotional," from Covenant Books Author Reverend Grace Hammer Transforms a Beloved Carol Into a Spiritual Exploration
Rockwood, TN, June 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Reverend Grace Hammer has completed a new book, "The Twelve Days of Christmas Devotional," which reimagines the traditional carol through a lens of contemporary faith. Rather than focusing solely on material presents, this devotional uncovers the deeper spiritual significance behind each of the twelve gifts, revealing how they speak directly to twenty-first-century Christians and those exploring faith for the first time. By weaving together biblical wisdom with engaging humor and relatable anecdotes, Hammer invites readers on a journey that bridges ancient tradition and today's spiritual landscape.
Drawing from decades of pastoral experience and theological education, Reverend Grace Hammer brings an authentic voice to her exploration of Christmas's sacred meaning. As pastor of New Beginning Church in Spring City, Tennessee, and a graduate of both Union Theological Seminary's Presbyterian School of Christian Education and Dubuque Theological Seminary, she has dedicated her ministry to making Christ's love tangible to individuals from all faith backgrounds. Her passion for teaching scripture to those new to the Christian faith infuses every page with warmth and accessibility.
In "The Twelve Days of Christmas Devotional," Reverend Hammer reveals the true meaning of each gift—presented not by partridges and turtle doves, but by Jesus Christ himself. Through insightful reflection and candid storytelling, readers will discover how these twelve gifts address real struggles and longings in their lives. Whether seeking deeper spiritual understanding or a fresh perspective on holiday traditions, this devotional offers both profound insight and practical encouragement for every reader's faith journey.
"I wanted to show that Christmas isn't about the material trappings we've created around it," said the author. "It's about the transformative gifts Jesus offers us every single day—gifts that sustain us, challenge us, and ultimately draw us closer to his infinite love."
Published by Covenant Books, Reverend Grace Hammer's illuminating work offers readers a contemplative resource for discovering renewed meaning in familiar traditions. Through her thoughtful guidance, believers and seekers alike will find their faith deepened and their understanding of Christ's generosity expanded.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "The Twelve Days of Christmas Devotional" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Drawing from decades of pastoral experience and theological education, Reverend Grace Hammer brings an authentic voice to her exploration of Christmas's sacred meaning. As pastor of New Beginning Church in Spring City, Tennessee, and a graduate of both Union Theological Seminary's Presbyterian School of Christian Education and Dubuque Theological Seminary, she has dedicated her ministry to making Christ's love tangible to individuals from all faith backgrounds. Her passion for teaching scripture to those new to the Christian faith infuses every page with warmth and accessibility.
In "The Twelve Days of Christmas Devotional," Reverend Hammer reveals the true meaning of each gift—presented not by partridges and turtle doves, but by Jesus Christ himself. Through insightful reflection and candid storytelling, readers will discover how these twelve gifts address real struggles and longings in their lives. Whether seeking deeper spiritual understanding or a fresh perspective on holiday traditions, this devotional offers both profound insight and practical encouragement for every reader's faith journey.
"I wanted to show that Christmas isn't about the material trappings we've created around it," said the author. "It's about the transformative gifts Jesus offers us every single day—gifts that sustain us, challenge us, and ultimately draw us closer to his infinite love."
Published by Covenant Books, Reverend Grace Hammer's illuminating work offers readers a contemplative resource for discovering renewed meaning in familiar traditions. Through her thoughtful guidance, believers and seekers alike will find their faith deepened and their understanding of Christ's generosity expanded.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "The Twelve Days of Christmas Devotional" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
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