Recent Release, "Long, Hard Trail," from Covenant Books Author Jarold L. Hampton, Delivers a Gripping Tale of Vengeance and Redemption in Untamed Wyoming Territory
Nampa, ID, June 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jarold L. Hampton has completed a new book, titled, "Long, Hard Trail," a Western novel that follows Owen Prescott, a man consumed by the need for justice after eight fellow cowboys fall victim to what he believes is negligent law enforcement. Convinced that the legal system has failed those he holds dear, Owen takes matters into his own hands and embarks on a relentless pursuit of two men he holds responsible for the deaths. His quest leads him deep into the treacherous Wind River Range of Wyoming Territory, where the landscape proves as formidable as his inner demons.
Hampton, a retired pastor with a lifelong passion for storytelling, crafted this novel as a sequel to his first printed work, "Night of the Bull." Drawing on historical authenticity, he has woven actual places, towns, and figures from the era into his narrative fabric. As a skilled professional artist, Hampton enriches the reading experience by contributing twelve original illustrations throughout the pages. His background in ministry infuses the work with spiritual depth, exploring themes of moral transformation and divine grace.
"Long, Hard Trail" presents readers with far more than a conventional revenge story. When Owen finally discovers the men he seeks in those remote mountains, uncertainty clouds his purpose—are these truly the guilty parties? The novel's profound arc follows his agonizing journey through physical suffering and emotional turmoil, culminating in a spiritual awakening that fundamentally changes him. Against this backdrop of personal metamorphosis stands Kay Mason, the woman Owen loves, whose decision to accept or reject the transformed man he has become adds an emotionally resonant dimension to the tale.
This novel explores the thin line between justice and vengeance, and the redemptive power of change. Owen's journey through those mountains mirrors the struggle we all face when seeking forgiveness and purpose.
Published by Covenant Books, Jarold L. Hampton's stirring work offers readers an unforgettable exploration of revenge, faith, and redemption. The narrative challenges assumptions about justice while celebrating the possibility of human transformation.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Long, Hard Trail" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Hampton, a retired pastor with a lifelong passion for storytelling, crafted this novel as a sequel to his first printed work, "Night of the Bull." Drawing on historical authenticity, he has woven actual places, towns, and figures from the era into his narrative fabric. As a skilled professional artist, Hampton enriches the reading experience by contributing twelve original illustrations throughout the pages. His background in ministry infuses the work with spiritual depth, exploring themes of moral transformation and divine grace.
"Long, Hard Trail" presents readers with far more than a conventional revenge story. When Owen finally discovers the men he seeks in those remote mountains, uncertainty clouds his purpose—are these truly the guilty parties? The novel's profound arc follows his agonizing journey through physical suffering and emotional turmoil, culminating in a spiritual awakening that fundamentally changes him. Against this backdrop of personal metamorphosis stands Kay Mason, the woman Owen loves, whose decision to accept or reject the transformed man he has become adds an emotionally resonant dimension to the tale.
This novel explores the thin line between justice and vengeance, and the redemptive power of change. Owen's journey through those mountains mirrors the struggle we all face when seeking forgiveness and purpose.
Published by Covenant Books, Jarold L. Hampton's stirring work offers readers an unforgettable exploration of revenge, faith, and redemption. The narrative challenges assumptions about justice while celebrating the possibility of human transformation.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Long, Hard Trail" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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