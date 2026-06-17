Gettel Foundation Commits to 1 Million Dollars
Haven is a nonprofit that supports children, teens, and adults with disabilities through various programs, including residential services, vocational training and life skills development with a focus on independence.
Bradenton, FL, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- gettel.com
Gettel Foundation commits $1 million to the Haven’s Community & Career Center Project.
The Gettel Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Gettel Automotive, has committed $1 million over three years to support The Haven’s Community & Career Center Project, advancing opportunities for individuals with physical and mental disabilities across Southwest Florida.
The new Community & Career Center will serve as a central hub on The Haven’s campus, featuring a theater, gymnasium, multipurpose spaces, and specialized training labs for workforce development, life skills, and career exploration. The facility will also serve as a dedicated hurricane shelter, allowing residents and participants to remain in a safe, familiar environment during emergencies.
“This gift is an investment in opportunity, independence, and belonging,” said Jennifer Groff, VP of Philanthropy at The Haven. “It will help create a space where those we serve can grow, connect, and thrive.”
“The Haven plays an essential role in our community, and we are proud to support a project that will have a lasting impact,” said James Gettel, President of Gettel Automotive and Trustee of the Gettel Foundation. “This center will be a place of connection, growth, and safety for years to come.”
Gettel Foundation commits $1 million to the Haven’s Community & Career Center Project.
The Gettel Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Gettel Automotive, has committed $1 million over three years to support The Haven’s Community & Career Center Project, advancing opportunities for individuals with physical and mental disabilities across Southwest Florida.
The new Community & Career Center will serve as a central hub on The Haven’s campus, featuring a theater, gymnasium, multipurpose spaces, and specialized training labs for workforce development, life skills, and career exploration. The facility will also serve as a dedicated hurricane shelter, allowing residents and participants to remain in a safe, familiar environment during emergencies.
“This gift is an investment in opportunity, independence, and belonging,” said Jennifer Groff, VP of Philanthropy at The Haven. “It will help create a space where those we serve can grow, connect, and thrive.”
“The Haven plays an essential role in our community, and we are proud to support a project that will have a lasting impact,” said James Gettel, President of Gettel Automotive and Trustee of the Gettel Foundation. “This center will be a place of connection, growth, and safety for years to come.”
Contact
Gettel Automotive Inc.Contact
Ellen Walther
941-220-5512
gettel.com
941-807-5470 - Cell
Ellen Walther
941-220-5512
gettel.com
941-807-5470 - Cell
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