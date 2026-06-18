Scottsdale Philharmonic Announces Programs for New Summer Series Concerts
Scottsdale, AZ, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Scottsdale Philharmonic has announced the programs for its two summer concerts, the first summer season for the symphony.
On Sunday, July 26, the Scottsdale Philharmonic will present its Pops Concert featuring the Suite from Jaws, Music from the Star Wars Saga, Highlights from Jurrasic Park, Theme and Adventures from E.T., and Time to Say Goodbye.
“Attendees will recognize many of these popular pieces,” says Joy Partridge, executive director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “With the addition of two summer concerts, we are now presenting classical music year-round in the Valley.”
On Sunday, Aug. 30, the Philharmonic will present its Choral Concert with J.S. Bach’s Brandenburt 3, Grofe’s Mississippi, Smetana’s Dance of the Comedians, Schubert’s Mass g-minor, and Smetana’s Bartered Bride. “The combination of the orchestra and chorale brings great life to these classical pieces,” Partridge adds.
The July 26 and Aug. 30 concerts will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale, from 4-6 p.m. The venue has ample free parking for attendees.
“In addition to the two new summer concerts, we are adding 7-9 pm Thursday performances for all concerts in the 2026-27 Season,” says Joy Partridge, executive director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “With these additions, we will now be the only local classical music symphony to provide 14 to 16 concerts year-round! Season tickets for concerts are now available online.”
All concerts for the 2026-27 Season will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., in Scottsdale, from 4-6 p.m. on Sundays and 7-9 p.m. for Thursday performances.
“As your Valleywide Symphony, we are proud to offer free live streaming for those who can’t attend in person, affordable ticket prices, and scholarships programs,” Partridge says. “Our mission is to make classical music available to everyone.
“Our ability to share beautiful music relies entirely on the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors,” explains Partridge. “Since ticket sales cover only a portion of concert costs, we need the unwavering support and dedication of our donors. If you’re passionate about classical music, please visit our website to donate and join our growing community of supporters.”
Individual concert tickets range from $20 to $35 and can be purchased online at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com. For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic, to volunteer, or to donate, please visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
On Sunday, July 26, the Scottsdale Philharmonic will present its Pops Concert featuring the Suite from Jaws, Music from the Star Wars Saga, Highlights from Jurrasic Park, Theme and Adventures from E.T., and Time to Say Goodbye.
“Attendees will recognize many of these popular pieces,” says Joy Partridge, executive director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “With the addition of two summer concerts, we are now presenting classical music year-round in the Valley.”
On Sunday, Aug. 30, the Philharmonic will present its Choral Concert with J.S. Bach’s Brandenburt 3, Grofe’s Mississippi, Smetana’s Dance of the Comedians, Schubert’s Mass g-minor, and Smetana’s Bartered Bride. “The combination of the orchestra and chorale brings great life to these classical pieces,” Partridge adds.
The July 26 and Aug. 30 concerts will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale, from 4-6 p.m. The venue has ample free parking for attendees.
“In addition to the two new summer concerts, we are adding 7-9 pm Thursday performances for all concerts in the 2026-27 Season,” says Joy Partridge, executive director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “With these additions, we will now be the only local classical music symphony to provide 14 to 16 concerts year-round! Season tickets for concerts are now available online.”
All concerts for the 2026-27 Season will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., in Scottsdale, from 4-6 p.m. on Sundays and 7-9 p.m. for Thursday performances.
“As your Valleywide Symphony, we are proud to offer free live streaming for those who can’t attend in person, affordable ticket prices, and scholarships programs,” Partridge says. “Our mission is to make classical music available to everyone.
“Our ability to share beautiful music relies entirely on the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors,” explains Partridge. “Since ticket sales cover only a portion of concert costs, we need the unwavering support and dedication of our donors. If you’re passionate about classical music, please visit our website to donate and join our growing community of supporters.”
Individual concert tickets range from $20 to $35 and can be purchased online at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com. For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic, to volunteer, or to donate, please visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
Contact
Scottsdale PhilharmonicContact
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com
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