Good Mana and Voyaging Foods Announce Strategic Collaboration to Scale Hawai‘i-Grown Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals
Good Mana and Voyaging Foods announced a strategic collaboration to scale Hawai‘i-grown functional foods and nutraceuticals by transforming crops like turmeric, taro, breadfruit, and sweet potato into shelf-stable wellness products. The partnership aims to reduce food waste, support farmers, preserve nutrients, and make healthy local foods more accessible.
Honolulu, HI, June 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Good Mana, the Hawai‘i-based wellness company known for its premium Hawai‘i-grown turmeric products and farm-to-capsule nutraceutical innovations, and Voyaging Foods, an innovator in canoe plant-based functional foods and advocate of regenerative food systems, today announced a strategic collaboration focused on strengthening Hawai‘i agriculture through innovative value-added food and nutraceutical production.
The collaboration brings together two mission-driven Hawai‘i companies with complementary expertise in regenerative agriculture, functional nutrition, food processing, and product innovation. Together, the companies aim to help scale local agricultural production by transforming Hawai‘i-grown crops into shelf-stable, high-value wellness products and healthy foods for consumers in Hawai‘i and worldwide.
Led by Denny Kwock and Brynn Foster, the partnership seeks to address one of Hawai‘i agriculture’s longstanding challenges: limited local market capacity for fresh produce and the resulting waste of nutritious crops that may not meet cosmetic grocery standards.
“Too often, Hawai‘i farmers face the difficult reality that perfectly nutritious crops go unused simply because they are cosmetically imperfect or because the local fresh market cannot absorb seasonal production,” said Denny Kwock, President of Good Mana. “By building scalable processing and manufacturing capabilities here in Hawai‘i, we can create new economic opportunities for farmers while delivering premium Hawai‘i-grown wellness products to consumers around the world.”
The collaboration will focus on developing efficient systems to process locally grown agricultural products — including turmeric, taro, breadfruit, sweet potato, and other nutrient-dense crops — into shelf-stable ingredients and finished goods with longer shelf life, broader distribution potential, and greater value retention within Hawai‘i.
The collaboration will also leverage advanced processing and preservation technologies not previously widely available in Hawai‘i, enabling the companies to retain significantly higher levels of naturally occurring nutrients, phytonutrients, aromas, and functional compounds compared to conventional processing methods. By combining modern food science with Hawai‘i-grown agriculture, Good Mana and Voyaging Foods aim to create a new generation of minimally processed, nutrient-dense products that preserve more of what nature intended while extending shelf life and scalability.
Voyaging Foods has long advocated for regenerative agriculture and Hawaiian food sovereignty through the use of traditional canoe plants such as kalo (taro), ‘ulu (breadfruit), and ‘uala (sweet potato). Founder Brynn Foster has been recognized for her leadership in building local food systems and advancing value-added agricultural processing in Hawai‘i.
“Hawai‘i has some of the most nutrient-rich and culturally significant crops in the world, but our farmers need stronger infrastructure and collaborative ecosystems to thrive,” said Brynn Foster, Founder of Voyaging Foods. “This collaboration is about creating regenerative pathways where farmers, food makers, consumers, and communities all benefit together.”
Good Mana has similarly focused on advancing Hawai‘i agriculture through premium nutraceuticals such as its Hawai‘i-grown ʻŌlena Gold™ turmeric products, which emphasize local sourcing, rapid post-harvest processing, nutrient preservation, and farm-to-capsule transparency.
Beyond commercial goals, both companies emphasized the broader social and environmental impact of the partnership. By utilizing more of each harvest — including “sub-grade” produce often excluded from retail grocery channels despite being equally nutritious — the collaboration aims to reduce food waste, improve farmer economics, and encourage more sustainable agricultural production throughout the islands.
In addition to premium wellness products and nutraceuticals, the companies plan to develop a line of healthy, convenient foods designed to compete directly with less nutritious mainstream snack and convenience options. The goal is to make healthier choices more accessible to everyday consumers by creating products that are not only nutrient-rich, but also flavorful, affordable, portable, and easy to incorporate into modern lifestyles.
“Consumers should not have to choose between convenience and health,” said Foster. “We believe Hawai‘i agriculture can help power a future where healthy foods are genuinely enjoyable, easy to access, and economically viable for families everywhere.”
The companies also plan to explore shared operational infrastructure, collaborative manufacturing models, and future product innovation spanning functional foods, nutraceuticals, ingredient processing, and wellness-focused consumer products rooted in Hawai‘i-grown agriculture.
“This is about much more than products,” added Kwock. “It’s about building a resilient, scalable ecosystem that helps Hawai‘i agriculture thrive for generations to come while creating healthier, more sustainable food choices that can genuinely compete in today’s global marketplace.”
About Good Mana
Good Mana is a Hawai‘i-based wellness company dedicated to creating premium farm-to-capsule nutraceuticals and wellness products using locally grown, regenerative ingredients. The company’s mission centers on supporting personal wellness, environmental stewardship, and Hawai‘i agriculture through science-backed products rooted in nature and aloha.
About Voyaging Foods
Voyaging Foods is a Hawai‘i-based food company founded by Brynn Foster that specializes in functional foods and flours made from Hawaiian canoe plants including taro, breadfruit, and sweet potato. The company is dedicated to advancing regenerative agriculture, food sovereignty, and community-centered food systems in Hawai‘i.
The collaboration brings together two mission-driven Hawai‘i companies with complementary expertise in regenerative agriculture, functional nutrition, food processing, and product innovation. Together, the companies aim to help scale local agricultural production by transforming Hawai‘i-grown crops into shelf-stable, high-value wellness products and healthy foods for consumers in Hawai‘i and worldwide.
Led by Denny Kwock and Brynn Foster, the partnership seeks to address one of Hawai‘i agriculture’s longstanding challenges: limited local market capacity for fresh produce and the resulting waste of nutritious crops that may not meet cosmetic grocery standards.
“Too often, Hawai‘i farmers face the difficult reality that perfectly nutritious crops go unused simply because they are cosmetically imperfect or because the local fresh market cannot absorb seasonal production,” said Denny Kwock, President of Good Mana. “By building scalable processing and manufacturing capabilities here in Hawai‘i, we can create new economic opportunities for farmers while delivering premium Hawai‘i-grown wellness products to consumers around the world.”
The collaboration will focus on developing efficient systems to process locally grown agricultural products — including turmeric, taro, breadfruit, sweet potato, and other nutrient-dense crops — into shelf-stable ingredients and finished goods with longer shelf life, broader distribution potential, and greater value retention within Hawai‘i.
The collaboration will also leverage advanced processing and preservation technologies not previously widely available in Hawai‘i, enabling the companies to retain significantly higher levels of naturally occurring nutrients, phytonutrients, aromas, and functional compounds compared to conventional processing methods. By combining modern food science with Hawai‘i-grown agriculture, Good Mana and Voyaging Foods aim to create a new generation of minimally processed, nutrient-dense products that preserve more of what nature intended while extending shelf life and scalability.
Voyaging Foods has long advocated for regenerative agriculture and Hawaiian food sovereignty through the use of traditional canoe plants such as kalo (taro), ‘ulu (breadfruit), and ‘uala (sweet potato). Founder Brynn Foster has been recognized for her leadership in building local food systems and advancing value-added agricultural processing in Hawai‘i.
“Hawai‘i has some of the most nutrient-rich and culturally significant crops in the world, but our farmers need stronger infrastructure and collaborative ecosystems to thrive,” said Brynn Foster, Founder of Voyaging Foods. “This collaboration is about creating regenerative pathways where farmers, food makers, consumers, and communities all benefit together.”
Good Mana has similarly focused on advancing Hawai‘i agriculture through premium nutraceuticals such as its Hawai‘i-grown ʻŌlena Gold™ turmeric products, which emphasize local sourcing, rapid post-harvest processing, nutrient preservation, and farm-to-capsule transparency.
Beyond commercial goals, both companies emphasized the broader social and environmental impact of the partnership. By utilizing more of each harvest — including “sub-grade” produce often excluded from retail grocery channels despite being equally nutritious — the collaboration aims to reduce food waste, improve farmer economics, and encourage more sustainable agricultural production throughout the islands.
In addition to premium wellness products and nutraceuticals, the companies plan to develop a line of healthy, convenient foods designed to compete directly with less nutritious mainstream snack and convenience options. The goal is to make healthier choices more accessible to everyday consumers by creating products that are not only nutrient-rich, but also flavorful, affordable, portable, and easy to incorporate into modern lifestyles.
“Consumers should not have to choose between convenience and health,” said Foster. “We believe Hawai‘i agriculture can help power a future where healthy foods are genuinely enjoyable, easy to access, and economically viable for families everywhere.”
The companies also plan to explore shared operational infrastructure, collaborative manufacturing models, and future product innovation spanning functional foods, nutraceuticals, ingredient processing, and wellness-focused consumer products rooted in Hawai‘i-grown agriculture.
“This is about much more than products,” added Kwock. “It’s about building a resilient, scalable ecosystem that helps Hawai‘i agriculture thrive for generations to come while creating healthier, more sustainable food choices that can genuinely compete in today’s global marketplace.”
About Good Mana
Good Mana is a Hawai‘i-based wellness company dedicated to creating premium farm-to-capsule nutraceuticals and wellness products using locally grown, regenerative ingredients. The company’s mission centers on supporting personal wellness, environmental stewardship, and Hawai‘i agriculture through science-backed products rooted in nature and aloha.
About Voyaging Foods
Voyaging Foods is a Hawai‘i-based food company founded by Brynn Foster that specializes in functional foods and flours made from Hawaiian canoe plants including taro, breadfruit, and sweet potato. The company is dedicated to advancing regenerative agriculture, food sovereignty, and community-centered food systems in Hawai‘i.
Contact
Good ManaContact
Denny Kwock
808-800-4791
www.goodmanalife.com
Denny Kwock
808-800-4791
www.goodmanalife.com
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