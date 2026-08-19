Kepon Biotech Launches One-Stop Cross-Border Compliance & Logistics Solutions for Life Science Reagents

Kepon Biotech provides a one-stop global compliance and supply system for life science procurement. It solves core cross-border challenges including complex customs clearance, unstable cold-chain logistics, fragmented regional regulations. The company offers standardized biochemical reagents, reference standards and cell culture media, with full compliance support and segmented temperature-controlled logistics, delivering reliable, low-risk sourcing for global labs and pharmaceutical manufacture