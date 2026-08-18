Kepon Biotech Unveils Full-Link Risk Control & Compliance Solutions for Global Cell Culture Media Trade

Global labs and biopharma firms encounter common cell culture media procurement risks: inconsistent batches, customs delays, cold chain product inactivation and inflexible high MOQs. Shanghai Kepon Biotech releases a full cross-border supply solution and procurement risk guide, offering flexible samples, one-stop biological goods clearance and segmented cryogenic logistics for global cell research, biotech and diagnostic manufacturers.