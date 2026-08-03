New SumatoSoft Research: Workflow Redesign - Not Technology - is What Moves Enterprise AI from Pilot to Production
Survey of 72 leaders across 30+ industries finds data quality is the top readiness gap and human oversight is near-universal.
Boston, MA, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- SumatoSoft, a custom software development company specializing in AI, IoT, and enterprise software, today published new research on why enterprise AI pilots stall before reaching production. The study draws on 72 validated responses from executives and functional leaders across more than 30 industries who shared production workflows and quantified results.
The central finding: technology is rarely the bottleneck. Asked to name the single most important factor that moved their AI from pilot to production, 61% of respondents pointed to workflow redesign - rebuilding the business process around AI rather than layering it onto existing operations. Data readiness (22%), executive sponsorship (14%), and MLOps or cross-functional factors (3%) followed.
The most common readiness gap was data quality and consistency, cited by 58% of respondents, ahead of integration with legacy systems (24%) and security or privacy concerns (11%). Human oversight was nearly universal: 96% maintain a human-in-the-loop review on customer-facing or compliance-sensitive output, and no respondent reported fully autonomous AI in those workflows.
Organizations that did the readiness work reported clear returns - 35-40% cycle-time reductions within the first 90 days, error-rate drops of 50-90% on structured tasks, and 2-3x higher output reliability when data was standardized before deployment. The findings echo wider industry data, including IDC's estimate that only 4 of every 33 AI pilots reach production.
"The companies that succeed don't have better models - they rebuild the work around the model," said Yury Shamrei, CEO of SumatoSoft. "Readiness is an organizational decision, not a technical one."
The full research, including a five-component readiness framework and a practical checklist, is available at https://sumatosoft.com/blog/research-business-ai-readiness.
About SumatoSoft
Founded in 2012, SumatoSoft is a custom software development company specializing in AI, IoT, machine learning, and enterprise software. Headquartered in Boston with a development center in Warsaw, the company has delivered 350+ custom solutions for clients in 25+ countries, maintains a 98% client satisfaction rate, and builds governed AI systems using its proprietary Agentic Development Lifecycle (ADLC).
The central finding: technology is rarely the bottleneck. Asked to name the single most important factor that moved their AI from pilot to production, 61% of respondents pointed to workflow redesign - rebuilding the business process around AI rather than layering it onto existing operations. Data readiness (22%), executive sponsorship (14%), and MLOps or cross-functional factors (3%) followed.
The most common readiness gap was data quality and consistency, cited by 58% of respondents, ahead of integration with legacy systems (24%) and security or privacy concerns (11%). Human oversight was nearly universal: 96% maintain a human-in-the-loop review on customer-facing or compliance-sensitive output, and no respondent reported fully autonomous AI in those workflows.
Organizations that did the readiness work reported clear returns - 35-40% cycle-time reductions within the first 90 days, error-rate drops of 50-90% on structured tasks, and 2-3x higher output reliability when data was standardized before deployment. The findings echo wider industry data, including IDC's estimate that only 4 of every 33 AI pilots reach production.
"The companies that succeed don't have better models - they rebuild the work around the model," said Yury Shamrei, CEO of SumatoSoft. "Readiness is an organizational decision, not a technical one."
The full research, including a five-component readiness framework and a practical checklist, is available at https://sumatosoft.com/blog/research-business-ai-readiness.
About SumatoSoft
Founded in 2012, SumatoSoft is a custom software development company specializing in AI, IoT, machine learning, and enterprise software. Headquartered in Boston with a development center in Warsaw, the company has delivered 350+ custom solutions for clients in 25+ countries, maintains a 98% client satisfaction rate, and builds governed AI systems using its proprietary Agentic Development Lifecycle (ADLC).
Contact
SumatoSoftContact
Yury Shamrei
1-857-239-0848
https://sumatosoft.com
Yury Shamrei
1-857-239-0848
https://sumatosoft.com
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