AlwaysBeSmile Releases Free "The eBook Publisher’s Handbook," AI-Narrated Audiobook Version on Google Play Books
Independent author and digital publisher AlwaysBeSmile has officially launched a free, AI-narrated audiobook edition of "The eBook Publisher’s Handbook" on Google Play Books. Utilizing advanced Google Auto-Narrator technology, this resource translates complex self-publishing steps into an accessible audio guide, allowing independent creators to master digital formatting and global distribution strategies.
Fredericksburg, VA, June 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Independent creator MD Abdul Ahad Shanto, performing under the global professional moniker AlwaysBeSmile, has announced the official expansion of his educational publishing catalog with the release of the audiobook format for "The eBook Publisher’s Handbook." The audio publication is now accessible worldwide as a completely free digital stream and download on the Google Play Books marketplace. Tailored specifically for aspiring writers, independent creators, and digital entrepreneurs, the handbook aims to demystify the technical aspects of modern self-publishing.
The project marks an intentional transition into audio-first educational assets, seamlessly adapting the foundational insights from the author's previously published written edition. To ensure maximum vocal clarity and accurate instructional delivery, AlwaysBeSmile utilized sophisticated Google Auto-Narrator AI technology. This tech-driven implementation provides a smooth, fluid listening experience that enables mobile learners and busy creative professionals to absorb comprehensive formatting, metadata optimization, and online marketplace strategies entirely hands-free.
By maintaining a completely free distribution model for this strategic release, AlwaysBeSmile seeks to remove financial barriers to entry within the global self-publishing landscape. The launch underscores a growing industry-wide trend of independent multimedia artists using advanced artificial intelligence tools to efficiently scale their literary reach, translate text into spoken media, and effectively diversify their digital portfolios.
Audience members looking to engage with the newly launched audio edition can locate the guide by searching for AlwaysBeSmile or the exact title "The eBook Publisher’s Handbook" directly on Google Play Books and major digital library networks.
About the Author:
AlwaysBeSmile (MD Abdul Ahad Shanto) is an independent author, digital publisher, and musician based out of Tongi, Gazipur, Bangladesh. He focuses on developing accessible educational literature alongside composing cross-genre digital music that integrates traditional elements, dedicating his multi-medium platform to educating and engaging global audiences across diverse digital formats.
The project marks an intentional transition into audio-first educational assets, seamlessly adapting the foundational insights from the author's previously published written edition. To ensure maximum vocal clarity and accurate instructional delivery, AlwaysBeSmile utilized sophisticated Google Auto-Narrator AI technology. This tech-driven implementation provides a smooth, fluid listening experience that enables mobile learners and busy creative professionals to absorb comprehensive formatting, metadata optimization, and online marketplace strategies entirely hands-free.
By maintaining a completely free distribution model for this strategic release, AlwaysBeSmile seeks to remove financial barriers to entry within the global self-publishing landscape. The launch underscores a growing industry-wide trend of independent multimedia artists using advanced artificial intelligence tools to efficiently scale their literary reach, translate text into spoken media, and effectively diversify their digital portfolios.
Audience members looking to engage with the newly launched audio edition can locate the guide by searching for AlwaysBeSmile or the exact title "The eBook Publisher’s Handbook" directly on Google Play Books and major digital library networks.
About the Author:
AlwaysBeSmile (MD Abdul Ahad Shanto) is an independent author, digital publisher, and musician based out of Tongi, Gazipur, Bangladesh. He focuses on developing accessible educational literature alongside composing cross-genre digital music that integrates traditional elements, dedicating his multi-medium platform to educating and engaging global audiences across diverse digital formats.
Contact
AlwaysBeSmileContact
MD Abdul Ahad Shanto
+8801642335829
https://alwaysbesmile.free.nf
MD Abdul Ahad Shanto
+8801642335829
https://alwaysbesmile.free.nf
Categories