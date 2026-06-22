AlwaysBeSmile Releases Free "The eBook Publisher’s Handbook," AI-Narrated Audiobook Version on Google Play Books

Independent author and digital publisher AlwaysBeSmile has officially launched a free, AI-narrated audiobook edition of "The eBook Publisher’s Handbook" on Google Play Books. Utilizing advanced Google Auto-Narrator technology, this resource translates complex self-publishing steps into an accessible audio guide, allowing independent creators to master digital formatting and global distribution strategies.