Recent Release, "The Day I Heard The Birds Singing Again," from Author Cynthia L. Robinson, Offers a Stirring Testament to God's Presence in Dark Times
Los Angeles, CA, June 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cynthia L. Robinson has completed a profound new book, "The Day I Heard The Birds Singing Again," which chronicles one woman's extraordinary awakening from the grip of depression. After years of struggling through fog and silence, Robinson experienced a divine turning point on an ordinary morning when the song of birds outside her window became God's whisper of restoration: "Wake up, My child. I am not finished with you yet." What unfolds is an intimate account of her journey from darkness toward light, from mere survival to genuine healing, as she discovered that God speaks through creation and reaches into even the deepest pits of despair.
Shaped profoundly by God's faithfulness throughout her life, Robinson brings authentic vulnerability and grace to her testimony. She writes from hard-won experience, understanding intimately what it means to carry the heavy weight of depression while yearning to encounter divine mercy. Her gift for weaving Scripture, prayer, and lived experience together creates writing that invites readers into an honest spiritual journey—one that refuses to minimize suffering while celebrating restoration.
In "The Day I Heard The Birds Singing Again," Robinson explores themes of hope, divine presence, and redemptive grace with candid reflection. Readers will discover that no circumstance is too dark, no valley too deep, and no life too broken for God's love to transform. This compassionate book reminds us that healing often begins with the smallest signs—sometimes as simple as listening to birdsong—and that God's voice can reach us even when we feel most lost or unseen.
"My deepest prayer is that through sharing my story, readers will understand that they are not forgotten, and that God's loving-kindness can transform the darkest seasons into places of profound renewal," said Robinson.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Cynthia L. Robinson's faith-filled work offers comfort and encouragement to those navigating depression, spiritual doubt, or seasons of grief. Her testimony has the power to reawaken hope in weary hearts and remind readers of God's unwavering presence.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "The Day I Heard The Birds Singing Again" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Shaped profoundly by God's faithfulness throughout her life, Robinson brings authentic vulnerability and grace to her testimony. She writes from hard-won experience, understanding intimately what it means to carry the heavy weight of depression while yearning to encounter divine mercy. Her gift for weaving Scripture, prayer, and lived experience together creates writing that invites readers into an honest spiritual journey—one that refuses to minimize suffering while celebrating restoration.
In "The Day I Heard The Birds Singing Again," Robinson explores themes of hope, divine presence, and redemptive grace with candid reflection. Readers will discover that no circumstance is too dark, no valley too deep, and no life too broken for God's love to transform. This compassionate book reminds us that healing often begins with the smallest signs—sometimes as simple as listening to birdsong—and that God's voice can reach us even when we feel most lost or unseen.
"My deepest prayer is that through sharing my story, readers will understand that they are not forgotten, and that God's loving-kindness can transform the darkest seasons into places of profound renewal," said Robinson.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Cynthia L. Robinson's faith-filled work offers comfort and encouragement to those navigating depression, spiritual doubt, or seasons of grief. Her testimony has the power to reawaken hope in weary hearts and remind readers of God's unwavering presence.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "The Day I Heard The Birds Singing Again" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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