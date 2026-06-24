"From the Heart: Letters of Love. Poignant. Profound. Pedagogical." from Hawes & Jenkins, by Author Ron Shafran, Love Letters Hidden in a Clothing Closet for Decades
New York City, NY, June 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The late Ron Shafran began writing this remarkable collection of love-laden verse more than fifty years ago. These intimate writings, known only to family and a select few, were collected and preserved by his wife, Phyllis, in her clothing closet and recovered when he died. From the Heart: Letters of Love represent the authentic voice of a man who poured his wisdom and affection onto the page with remarkable candor and eloquence.
A prolific poet—unbeknownst--Ron wrote throughout his distinguished career spanning five decades, including serving as a high school educator in the South Bronx, a respected New York City government official, an award-winning advertising executive, and a public relations director for a prominent New York geriatric facility. His intellectual gifts—tested in the genius category during childhood studies by the Rand Foundation—were matched only by his boundless passion for life, whether coaching little league baseball or composing reflective verse that danced across the page with joy and vulnerability.
"From the Heart: Letters of Love. Poignant. Profound. Pedagogical." presents a collection that transcends the personal to become universal in its reach. Readers will encounter touchingly tender expressions alongside gut-wrenching confessions, each offering luminous insights into the human condition. These carefully preserved writings demonstrate how a humble man's observations about love, family, and existence possess the weight and resonance of timeless wisdom—lessons too significant to remain hidden away, especially in our tumultuous contemporary landscape.
"These letters and poems were written from the depths of Ron’s heart over many years," said Phyllis Shafran. "My family and I believed these reflections on love and life deserved to be shared with the world. It had to be published….and so we did! If even one reader learns a lesson, finds solace or inspiration in these pages, then Ron’s life's work will have achieved its purpose."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Ron Shafran's treasured work offers readers solace and perspective during uncertain times. This collection reminds us that profound truths often emerge from the quietest voices and most unexpected places. Ron Shafran was a humble, unassuming man whose words of wisdom befit a king and will benefit many.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "From the Heart: Letters of Love. Poignant. Profound. Pedagogical." at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins: Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
A prolific poet—unbeknownst--Ron wrote throughout his distinguished career spanning five decades, including serving as a high school educator in the South Bronx, a respected New York City government official, an award-winning advertising executive, and a public relations director for a prominent New York geriatric facility. His intellectual gifts—tested in the genius category during childhood studies by the Rand Foundation—were matched only by his boundless passion for life, whether coaching little league baseball or composing reflective verse that danced across the page with joy and vulnerability.
"From the Heart: Letters of Love. Poignant. Profound. Pedagogical." presents a collection that transcends the personal to become universal in its reach. Readers will encounter touchingly tender expressions alongside gut-wrenching confessions, each offering luminous insights into the human condition. These carefully preserved writings demonstrate how a humble man's observations about love, family, and existence possess the weight and resonance of timeless wisdom—lessons too significant to remain hidden away, especially in our tumultuous contemporary landscape.
"These letters and poems were written from the depths of Ron’s heart over many years," said Phyllis Shafran. "My family and I believed these reflections on love and life deserved to be shared with the world. It had to be published….and so we did! If even one reader learns a lesson, finds solace or inspiration in these pages, then Ron’s life's work will have achieved its purpose."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Ron Shafran's treasured work offers readers solace and perspective during uncertain times. This collection reminds us that profound truths often emerge from the quietest voices and most unexpected places. Ron Shafran was a humble, unassuming man whose words of wisdom befit a king and will benefit many.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "From the Heart: Letters of Love. Poignant. Profound. Pedagogical." at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins: Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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