Recent Release, "TRUMPISM," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Dr. Gerald Dariah, MD., Offers a Psychiatrist's Analysis of Mass Delusion and Social Division
Savannah, GA, June 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Gerald Dariah, MD. has completed a groundbreaking new book, "TRUMPISM": A Survival Guide for Fear, Greed, and Delusion, which dissects the cognitive distortions underlying contemporary political movements. Drawing from psychiatric expertise, the work examines how ancient patterns of divide-and-rule exploit human psychology, weaponize nostalgia, and fracture communities through fear and resentment.
A board-certified psychiatrist and founder of Brown Earth Development, Dr. Dariah brings decades of clinical experience to this urgent examination. A board-certified psychiatrist with decades of clinical experience in the United States and internationally, Dr. Dariah has devoted his career to understanding the psychological forces that shape individuals, groups, and societies.
Through Brown Earth Development, Dr. Dariah promotes the idea that humanity is one race occupying different points along a spectrum of skin shades—from the lightest beige to the richest brown. At the center of this vision is love, defined not simply as a feeling, but as the force that nurtures growth, recognizes our common humanity, and reminds us of our responsibility to one another
In ‘TRUMPISM,’ Dr. Dariah challenges readers to move beyond fear, division, and tribal thinking toward greater self-awareness, compassion, and unity. The book encourages readers to rediscover the enduring truth that what connects us is far greater than what separates us
"This book emerged from witnessing brilliant minds entranced by narratives designed to diminish them," said the author. "My mission is to illuminate the mechanisms of mass delusion and guide readers toward the awareness and compassion necessary for genuine healing—individually and collectively."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Dr. Gerald Dariah, MD.'s essential work equips readers with psychiatric insight into our current moment. The book serves as both diagnostic tool and healing manual for a fractured society seeking restoration.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "TRUMPISM" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
A board-certified psychiatrist and founder of Brown Earth Development, Dr. Dariah brings decades of clinical experience to this urgent examination. A board-certified psychiatrist with decades of clinical experience in the United States and internationally, Dr. Dariah has devoted his career to understanding the psychological forces that shape individuals, groups, and societies.
Through Brown Earth Development, Dr. Dariah promotes the idea that humanity is one race occupying different points along a spectrum of skin shades—from the lightest beige to the richest brown. At the center of this vision is love, defined not simply as a feeling, but as the force that nurtures growth, recognizes our common humanity, and reminds us of our responsibility to one another
In ‘TRUMPISM,’ Dr. Dariah challenges readers to move beyond fear, division, and tribal thinking toward greater self-awareness, compassion, and unity. The book encourages readers to rediscover the enduring truth that what connects us is far greater than what separates us
"This book emerged from witnessing brilliant minds entranced by narratives designed to diminish them," said the author. "My mission is to illuminate the mechanisms of mass delusion and guide readers toward the awareness and compassion necessary for genuine healing—individually and collectively."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Dr. Gerald Dariah, MD.'s essential work equips readers with psychiatric insight into our current moment. The book serves as both diagnostic tool and healing manual for a fractured society seeking restoration.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "TRUMPISM" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
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888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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