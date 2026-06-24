Recent Release, "Protection of Praise," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Hannah Estep, Explores How Seven Biblical Worship Forms Serve as Spiritual Armor and Power
Hurley, VA, June 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hannah Estep has completed a new book, "Protection of Praise," which reimagines the story of Joseph's coat as a profound spiritual allegory. Rather than viewing this garment as merely a beautiful object crafted from fine materials, Estep invites readers to see it as a living representation of seven distinct types of worship rooted in Hebrew tradition: Zamar, Barak, Shabach, Tehilah, Todah, Yadah, and Halal. Through this lens, the coat becomes a map for understanding praise in all its dimensions.
As a high school social studies teacher deeply engaged in her local faith community, Hannah brings both scholarly rigor and heartfelt conviction to her work. Her involvement leading youth groups, directing sign language ministries, and collaborating with church musicians has given her unique insight into how young people connect with worship and spiritual practice. Growing up as the contemplative voice in a large, vibrant family shaped her introspective approach to faith, while her commitment to creating nurturing environments has become central to everything she does.
"Protection of Praise" transforms biblical narrative into practical spiritual wisdom. Each color of Joseph's coat and each pivotal moment in his life illustrate one of the seven praise expressions, revealing how believers can employ worship as both defensive protection and offensive weaponry. Readers will discover how ancient worship forms remain relevant today, offering tangible ways to engage their faith with greater depth and authenticity. This exploration demonstrates that praise itself becomes our greatest defense and our most powerful tool for spiritual transformation.
"I wanted to show that worship isn't just an emotional response—it's a strategic practice that transforms our lives," said Estep. "When we understand the seven types of praise and how Joseph embodied them, we unlock a framework for encountering God's presence in ways we never imagined possible."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Hannah Estep's spiritually rich work equips believers with a renewed understanding of worship's protective and transformative power. Readers will find themselves returning to this book again and again as they seek a deeper connection with God through intentional praise.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Protection of Praise" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
As a high school social studies teacher deeply engaged in her local faith community, Hannah brings both scholarly rigor and heartfelt conviction to her work. Her involvement leading youth groups, directing sign language ministries, and collaborating with church musicians has given her unique insight into how young people connect with worship and spiritual practice. Growing up as the contemplative voice in a large, vibrant family shaped her introspective approach to faith, while her commitment to creating nurturing environments has become central to everything she does.
"Protection of Praise" transforms biblical narrative into practical spiritual wisdom. Each color of Joseph's coat and each pivotal moment in his life illustrate one of the seven praise expressions, revealing how believers can employ worship as both defensive protection and offensive weaponry. Readers will discover how ancient worship forms remain relevant today, offering tangible ways to engage their faith with greater depth and authenticity. This exploration demonstrates that praise itself becomes our greatest defense and our most powerful tool for spiritual transformation.
"I wanted to show that worship isn't just an emotional response—it's a strategic practice that transforms our lives," said Estep. "When we understand the seven types of praise and how Joseph embodied them, we unlock a framework for encountering God's presence in ways we never imagined possible."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Hannah Estep's spiritually rich work equips believers with a renewed understanding of worship's protective and transformative power. Readers will find themselves returning to this book again and again as they seek a deeper connection with God through intentional praise.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Protection of Praise" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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