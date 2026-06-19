Southpaw Releases New Country Single “I Wanna Date Your Truck”
Country music trio Southpaw announced the release of their new single—a flirty romp called “I Wanna Date Your Truck.”
Wilmington, NC, June 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Award-winning modern country band Southpaw returns with a bold dose of charm, swagger, and Southern personality on their new single, “I Wanna Date Your Truck.” Blending contemporary country production with witty storytelling and a memorable hook, the song delivers a fun female perspective on truck culture—flirtatious, confident, and unmistakably country.
Driven by Josie Music Award-winning vocalist Christine Radlmann, “I Wanna Date Your Truck” brings modern country energy built for tailgates, backroads, playlists, and repeat listens.“It’s not just another country song about a truck,” says Radlmann. “The song rewrites the script into something sexyand a little bit dangerous.”
Southpaw continues to build momentum following a series of strong independent releases, including “You Are My Moon,” which earned Spotify and Apple editorial support and strong listener engagement. The band’s recent videos for “Tumbleweeds” and “Mountain Man” have also generated more than 360,000 YouTube views combined, with the latter also earning rotation on American Country Network and a semifinalist nod in the 2026 International Songwriting Competition.
At the 2025 Josie Music Awards in Nashville, lead singer Christine Radlmann was named Female Modern Country Vocalist of the Year, an honor she also received in 2022. Southpaw was additionally recognized as Country Group of the Year (2023) and Fan’s Choice Award winner (2024).
With its instantly memorable title, social-ready concept, and commercial country appeal, “I Wanna Date Your Truck” is positioned for strong playlist, radio, and sync potential across modern country and Americana markets.
Southpaw is signed to Deko Entertainment, an affiliate of ADA/Warner Music Group.
For more information on Southpaw, visit:
www.southpawcity.com
Driven by Josie Music Award-winning vocalist Christine Radlmann, “I Wanna Date Your Truck” brings modern country energy built for tailgates, backroads, playlists, and repeat listens.“It’s not just another country song about a truck,” says Radlmann. “The song rewrites the script into something sexyand a little bit dangerous.”
Southpaw continues to build momentum following a series of strong independent releases, including “You Are My Moon,” which earned Spotify and Apple editorial support and strong listener engagement. The band’s recent videos for “Tumbleweeds” and “Mountain Man” have also generated more than 360,000 YouTube views combined, with the latter also earning rotation on American Country Network and a semifinalist nod in the 2026 International Songwriting Competition.
At the 2025 Josie Music Awards in Nashville, lead singer Christine Radlmann was named Female Modern Country Vocalist of the Year, an honor she also received in 2022. Southpaw was additionally recognized as Country Group of the Year (2023) and Fan’s Choice Award winner (2024).
With its instantly memorable title, social-ready concept, and commercial country appeal, “I Wanna Date Your Truck” is positioned for strong playlist, radio, and sync potential across modern country and Americana markets.
Southpaw is signed to Deko Entertainment, an affiliate of ADA/Warner Music Group.
For more information on Southpaw, visit:
www.southpawcity.com
Contact
Deko EntertainmentContact
Charlie Calv
908-705-0249
https://www.dekoentertainment.com
Charlie Calv
908-705-0249
https://www.dekoentertainment.com
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