Amber L. Houghton of Navarre, Florida has been Recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P .O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognize
Navarre, FL, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Amber L. Houghton of Navarre, Florida, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P .O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of coaching. Houghton will be included in the Summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Amber L. Houghton
Amber L. Houghton is the owner of Elite Performance Strategies, specializing in athletic and leadership coaching. She works with coaches, athletes, and leaders, building clarity, composure, and disciplined execution in high-stakes environments. Houghton teaches self-leadership, regulates pressure, and prevents burnout.
Houghton holds an M.S. in intelligence studies from American Military University. She is associated with Empire Partners, Veterans for Life, and Bravo Mission Recon.
Outside of work, Amber enjoys riding horses, working out, and football.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Amber L. Houghton
Amber L. Houghton is the owner of Elite Performance Strategies, specializing in athletic and leadership coaching. She works with coaches, athletes, and leaders, building clarity, composure, and disciplined execution in high-stakes environments. Houghton teaches self-leadership, regulates pressure, and prevents burnout.
Houghton holds an M.S. in intelligence studies from American Military University. She is associated with Empire Partners, Veterans for Life, and Bravo Mission Recon.
Outside of work, Amber enjoys riding horses, working out, and football.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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