Recent Release, "You Ain't Gonna Change Him, but You Can Change You," from Page Publishing Author Tiffanie Davis, Offers Transformative Guidance for Women.
Clarksville, TN, June 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tiffanie Davis has completed a new book addressing one of the most common struggles women face in relationships: the exhausting cycle of trying to change a man. "You Ain't Gonna Change Him, but You Can Change You" reframes this struggle by redirecting focus inward, helping readers understand that their energy is better spent on personal growth and self-discovery rather than on transforming someone else. The book combines biblical principles with candid examples from real relationships, offering women a roadmap toward liberation from disappointment.
As a Biblical Counselor with decades of lived experience, Davis brings authentic credibility to her message. Her journey through seasons of joy and struggle has shaped her compassionate approach to helping others. At fifty, having navigated her own relationship challenges while building a strong marriage and family, she understands intimately the pain of unmet expectations and the freedom that comes from releasing what cannot be controlled.
In "You Ain't Gonna Change Him, but You Can Change You," Davis explores the profound difference between trying to fix someone and reclaiming your own power. Readers will discover how to establish healthy boundaries, reconnect with their inherent worth, and pursue the purposeful life God designed for them. The stakes are personal and spiritual—moving beyond resentment toward peace, beyond exhaustion toward wholeness. This book is for any woman ready to stop waiting for a man to change and start building the fulfilling existence she deserves.
"I wrote this book because I've seen too many women sacrifice their own peace on the altar of false hope," said the author. "My prayer is that readers will find freedom, strength, and renewed faith in God's plan for their lives."
Published by Page Publishing, Tiffanie Davis's insightful work equips women with biblical wisdom and practical tools to transform their relationships and themselves. Readers will emerge with renewed hope and the courage to prioritize their own spiritual and emotional wellbeing.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "You Ain't Gonna Change Him, but You Can Change You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
As a Biblical Counselor with decades of lived experience, Davis brings authentic credibility to her message. Her journey through seasons of joy and struggle has shaped her compassionate approach to helping others. At fifty, having navigated her own relationship challenges while building a strong marriage and family, she understands intimately the pain of unmet expectations and the freedom that comes from releasing what cannot be controlled.
In "You Ain't Gonna Change Him, but You Can Change You," Davis explores the profound difference between trying to fix someone and reclaiming your own power. Readers will discover how to establish healthy boundaries, reconnect with their inherent worth, and pursue the purposeful life God designed for them. The stakes are personal and spiritual—moving beyond resentment toward peace, beyond exhaustion toward wholeness. This book is for any woman ready to stop waiting for a man to change and start building the fulfilling existence she deserves.
"I wrote this book because I've seen too many women sacrifice their own peace on the altar of false hope," said the author. "My prayer is that readers will find freedom, strength, and renewed faith in God's plan for their lives."
Published by Page Publishing, Tiffanie Davis's insightful work equips women with biblical wisdom and practical tools to transform their relationships and themselves. Readers will emerge with renewed hope and the courage to prioritize their own spiritual and emotional wellbeing.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "You Ain't Gonna Change Him, but You Can Change You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories