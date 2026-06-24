Recent Release, "Lovie," from Page Publishing Author Bernadette Valdez, Explores a Profound Tale of Sacrifice and Compassion
Pueblo, CO, June 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bernadette Valdez has completed a new book, "Lovie," a children's story centered on a generous heart who ventures through her community and discovers countless broken hearts along the way. As this caring protagonist observes the sadness surrounding her, she faces an extraordinary decision: whether to make the ultimate sacrifice of herself to heal the emotional wounds of those she encounters.
Valdez's journey to authorship began at twelve years old, shortly after her grandfather's passing, when she discovered poetry as a therapeutic outlet. This initial passion evolved into a profound healing practice that sustained her through difficult seasons and deepened her empathy for others. Years later, she gravitated toward storytelling, finding joy in inhabiting her characters and exploring imaginative worlds. Her recent transition to children's literature stems from bedtime stories she lovingly created for her nieces and nephew, blending her narrative gift with a desire to touch young hearts.
"Lovie" carries enduring themes of self-sacrifice, empathy, and the transformative power of giving. Readers will discover whether the protagonist's devotion to mending others proves redemptive or costly, and how her choices might inspire us all to recognize the broken places within our own communities. This meaningful narrative invites children to contemplate the nature of love, the importance of seeing others' pain, and the courage required to act with compassion.
"Through writing, I've learned that our most vulnerable moments can become our greatest gifts to others," said Valdez. "I hope 'Lovie' teaches young readers that true strength lies in recognizing when someone needs us most, and in choosing kindness even when it demands everything."
Published by Page Publishing, Bernadette Valdez's touching work offers children a tender meditation on compassion and sacrifice. This story will resonate with young readers and their caregivers, reminding them that love's greatest expression often requires brave choices.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "Lovie" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Valdez's journey to authorship began at twelve years old, shortly after her grandfather's passing, when she discovered poetry as a therapeutic outlet. This initial passion evolved into a profound healing practice that sustained her through difficult seasons and deepened her empathy for others. Years later, she gravitated toward storytelling, finding joy in inhabiting her characters and exploring imaginative worlds. Her recent transition to children's literature stems from bedtime stories she lovingly created for her nieces and nephew, blending her narrative gift with a desire to touch young hearts.
"Lovie" carries enduring themes of self-sacrifice, empathy, and the transformative power of giving. Readers will discover whether the protagonist's devotion to mending others proves redemptive or costly, and how her choices might inspire us all to recognize the broken places within our own communities. This meaningful narrative invites children to contemplate the nature of love, the importance of seeing others' pain, and the courage required to act with compassion.
"Through writing, I've learned that our most vulnerable moments can become our greatest gifts to others," said Valdez. "I hope 'Lovie' teaches young readers that true strength lies in recognizing when someone needs us most, and in choosing kindness even when it demands everything."
Published by Page Publishing, Bernadette Valdez's touching work offers children a tender meditation on compassion and sacrifice. This story will resonate with young readers and their caregivers, reminding them that love's greatest expression often requires brave choices.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "Lovie" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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