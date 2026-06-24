Recent Release, "Path to the Upper Room," from Page Publishing Author Shelley Timmer, Charts One Woman's Spiritual Awakening Through Trauma and Divine Grace
Sioux Falls, SD, June 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Shelley Timmer has completed a new book, "Path to the Upper Room: A Memoir of Resilience, Revelation, and Redemption"—a profound spiritual memoir that traces her transformative journey from childhood adversity and personal suffering toward enlightenment and abundant living. Drawing from decades of spiritual seeking and lived experience, Timmer opens her heart to readers, offering both intimate reflection and practical wisdom for those navigating their own paths toward healing and divine connection.
A spiritual teacher, writer, and advocate for healing and justice, Shelley brings authenticity and depth to her work, having walked her own challenging journey from an Iowa farm upbringing through family responsibilities, trauma recovery, and spiritual awakening. Her background as founder of Your Journey Illuminated and PlayOff Sports demonstrates her commitment to fostering human connection, wellness, and transformation. These lived experiences infuse her memoir with credibility and compassion, allowing her to speak to readers with genuine understanding of struggle and triumph.
In "Path to the Upper Room," Timmer explores themes of forgiveness, Christ consciousness, and the liberating power of embracing God's unconditional love. Readers will discover biblical insights woven with mystical teachings, practical approaches to meditation and prayer, and guidance for aligning with the higher self—that sacred spark of divinity within each person. She courageously addresses contemporary concerns including women's rights and societal judgment, always anchoring her message in agape love and unity. Through personal encounters with the Divine and reflective storytelling, Timmer illuminates how to transcend fear and darkness, ultimately offering a beacon of hope for those seeking peace, purpose, and the courage to shine their light boldly in the world.
"My deepest desire is to awaken readers to the eternal truth of their divine nature and to inspire them to take the higher road through faith, forgiveness, and conscious action," said the author. "This memoir is my invitation to all who seek healing, spiritual freedom, and a deeper connection to God."
Published by Page Publishing, Shelley Timmer's stirring work provides solace, guidance, and encouragement to readers on their spiritual journeys. Her compassionate voice and profound insights offer a roadmap for transformation and awakening.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "Path to the Upper Room" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A spiritual teacher, writer, and advocate for healing and justice, Shelley brings authenticity and depth to her work, having walked her own challenging journey from an Iowa farm upbringing through family responsibilities, trauma recovery, and spiritual awakening. Her background as founder of Your Journey Illuminated and PlayOff Sports demonstrates her commitment to fostering human connection, wellness, and transformation. These lived experiences infuse her memoir with credibility and compassion, allowing her to speak to readers with genuine understanding of struggle and triumph.
In "Path to the Upper Room," Timmer explores themes of forgiveness, Christ consciousness, and the liberating power of embracing God's unconditional love. Readers will discover biblical insights woven with mystical teachings, practical approaches to meditation and prayer, and guidance for aligning with the higher self—that sacred spark of divinity within each person. She courageously addresses contemporary concerns including women's rights and societal judgment, always anchoring her message in agape love and unity. Through personal encounters with the Divine and reflective storytelling, Timmer illuminates how to transcend fear and darkness, ultimately offering a beacon of hope for those seeking peace, purpose, and the courage to shine their light boldly in the world.
"My deepest desire is to awaken readers to the eternal truth of their divine nature and to inspire them to take the higher road through faith, forgiveness, and conscious action," said the author. "This memoir is my invitation to all who seek healing, spiritual freedom, and a deeper connection to God."
Published by Page Publishing, Shelley Timmer's stirring work provides solace, guidance, and encouragement to readers on their spiritual journeys. Her compassionate voice and profound insights offer a roadmap for transformation and awakening.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "Path to the Upper Room" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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