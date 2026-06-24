Recent Release, "If I Were a Porcupine...," from Page Publishing Author Rebekah Sorenson, Invites Young Readers to Reconsider Misunderstood Creatures
Sherman, NY, June 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rebekah Sorenson has completed a new book, "If I Were a Porcupine...", that challenges children's first impressions of a widely feared animal. Through imaginative storytelling, Sorenson guides readers beyond surface judgments to discover the inner lives of these spiky creatures, asking what it might truly be like to walk in their shoes—or rather, to experience the world as they do.
The author's genuine passion for fostering kindness in young hearts shapes every page. Sorenson believes that reading offers a unique opportunity to build empathy and understanding, and she has dedicated herself to creating literature that children will treasure in their hands while adults read alongside them. Her conviction that curiosity can transform fear resonates throughout her work.
"If I Were a Porcupine..." explores themes of empathy, perspective, and the importance of looking beyond initial appearances. Readers will journey through the porcupine's world, discovering unexpected truths about an animal they thought they knew. This enriching narrative demonstrates that learning more than we initially assume—and extending compassion to all creatures—begins with a willingness to pause and truly listen to different stories.
"My hope is that children will finish this book feeling a little less afraid of porcupines and a little more curious about the world around them," said Sorenson.
Published by Page Publishing, Rebekah Sorenson's thoughtful work offers families a tender pathway to meaningful conversations about kindness and acceptance. This book plants seeds of compassion in young minds that will flourish for years to come.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "If I Were a Porcupine..." at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author's genuine passion for fostering kindness in young hearts shapes every page. Sorenson believes that reading offers a unique opportunity to build empathy and understanding, and she has dedicated herself to creating literature that children will treasure in their hands while adults read alongside them. Her conviction that curiosity can transform fear resonates throughout her work.
"If I Were a Porcupine..." explores themes of empathy, perspective, and the importance of looking beyond initial appearances. Readers will journey through the porcupine's world, discovering unexpected truths about an animal they thought they knew. This enriching narrative demonstrates that learning more than we initially assume—and extending compassion to all creatures—begins with a willingness to pause and truly listen to different stories.
"My hope is that children will finish this book feeling a little less afraid of porcupines and a little more curious about the world around them," said Sorenson.
Published by Page Publishing, Rebekah Sorenson's thoughtful work offers families a tender pathway to meaningful conversations about kindness and acceptance. This book plants seeds of compassion in young minds that will flourish for years to come.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "If I Were a Porcupine..." at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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