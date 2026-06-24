Author Sebastian Sebastian’s New Book, "Top Percent," is a Gripping Novel That Follows Three Individuals Who Uncover a Shocking Secret Surrounding Humans with Special DNA
Recent release “Top Percent” from Page Publishing author Sebastian Sebastian is a compelling tale that follows three individuals who become entwined in a conspiracy surrounding scientific experimentation and human DNA. As each of them grows closer to finding the truth, shocking revelations will keep them guessing with each new twist and turn.
Stanford, CT, June 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sebastian Sebastian has completed his new book, “Top Percent”: a stirring tale that follows Dayana, Veno, and Kalis, who find themselves involved in a top secret scientific conspiracy surrounding special DNA, leading them on a dangerous mission to find the truth and protect those in danger.
“Dayana follows a group of children taken by force from the world,” writes Sebastian. “There, she learns their future is filled with lifelong suffering. A secret is hidden away deep within their DNA, one that she herself carries. Through her journey, another heartfelt revelation unlocks her past.
“Veno is taken on a tour, guided by a disturbed scientist. New developments in weapon technology are eagerly flaunted. A few minor altercations with her unhinged guide give her no chance to show off her hand-to-hand combat prowess. Her cover at the moment is of utmost importance.
“Kalis steps through the halls; with luck on her side, no escort is needed. She slowly uncovers the hidden passages within the base, a tricky maze to navigate. Cabinets filled to the rim with paper give her a close look at the operations within. She is stopped cold by a young photograph of Dayana. As a proficient weapon enthusiast, her fingers twitch with excitement to destroy and protect.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sebastian Sebastian’s enthralling tale will captivate readers, leaving them spellbound as Dayana, Veno, and Kalis inch closer and closer to uncovering the truth behind what is truly going on. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Top Percent” is sure to keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Top Percent” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
“Dayana follows a group of children taken by force from the world,” writes Sebastian. “There, she learns their future is filled with lifelong suffering. A secret is hidden away deep within their DNA, one that she herself carries. Through her journey, another heartfelt revelation unlocks her past.
“Veno is taken on a tour, guided by a disturbed scientist. New developments in weapon technology are eagerly flaunted. A few minor altercations with her unhinged guide give her no chance to show off her hand-to-hand combat prowess. Her cover at the moment is of utmost importance.
“Kalis steps through the halls; with luck on her side, no escort is needed. She slowly uncovers the hidden passages within the base, a tricky maze to navigate. Cabinets filled to the rim with paper give her a close look at the operations within. She is stopped cold by a young photograph of Dayana. As a proficient weapon enthusiast, her fingers twitch with excitement to destroy and protect.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sebastian Sebastian’s enthralling tale will captivate readers, leaving them spellbound as Dayana, Veno, and Kalis inch closer and closer to uncovering the truth behind what is truly going on. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Top Percent” is sure to keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Top Percent” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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