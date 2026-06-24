Author Sebastian Sebastian’s New Book, "Top Percent," is a Gripping Novel That Follows Three Individuals Who Uncover a Shocking Secret Surrounding Humans with Special DNA

Recent release “Top Percent” from Page Publishing author Sebastian Sebastian is a compelling tale that follows three individuals who become entwined in a conspiracy surrounding scientific experimentation and human DNA. As each of them grows closer to finding the truth, shocking revelations will keep them guessing with each new twist and turn.