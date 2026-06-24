Recent Release, "Railroaded," from Page Publishing Author William M. Stanton, Delivers Dark Suspense as a Kidnapping Case Spirals Bewilderingly Off the Rails
St. Pete Beach, FL, June 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- William M. Stanton has completed a new book, "Railroaded": Down the Wrong Track, a gripping mystery centered on ten-year-old Magda Fernandez, torn from her home in urban New Jersey during the night and held captive for ransom. The investigation that follows becomes increasingly tangled as suspicion falls upon multiple suspects—from the acne-faced babysitter and her disreputable boyfriend to her father's promiscuous girlfriend, and even an honest railroad maintenance worker and his cunning coworker. What should be a straightforward case becomes a confounding puzzle as two inexperienced FBI agents and local police find themselves chasing leads that lead nowhere but deeper into confusion.
Stanton, a retired educator and New Jersey native now residing in Pass-a-Grille, Florida, draws on his thirty-two years in the Union City school system to craft authentic characters navigating a sinister labyrinth of deception. His background in education and public information lends credibility to the institutional and procedural elements woven throughout the narrative, while his diverse professional experience informs the moral complexity of each suspect.
"Railroaded" by explores themes of deception, misplaced trust, and the unreliable nature of investigation itself. The stakes escalate as a womanizing teacher pursuing the mother's affection becomes unexpectedly entangled in the case, further muddying the waters of justice. Readers will discover how assumptions lead investigators astray, how desperation clouds judgment, and how a single crime can unravel the carefully constructed lies that bind people together.
"I wanted to explore how easily justice can be derailed by human flaws, conflicting motives, and the fog of confusion that surrounds desperate circumstances," said author William M. Stanton. "The truth in 'Railroaded' is deliberately obscured, forcing readers to question their own conclusions as the investigation tumbles down the wrong track."
Published by Page Publishing, William M. Stanton's pulse-pounding work delivers a haunting exploration of crime and complicity that will leave readers questioning every revelation until the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase "Railroaded" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Stanton, a retired educator and New Jersey native now residing in Pass-a-Grille, Florida, draws on his thirty-two years in the Union City school system to craft authentic characters navigating a sinister labyrinth of deception. His background in education and public information lends credibility to the institutional and procedural elements woven throughout the narrative, while his diverse professional experience informs the moral complexity of each suspect.
"Railroaded" by explores themes of deception, misplaced trust, and the unreliable nature of investigation itself. The stakes escalate as a womanizing teacher pursuing the mother's affection becomes unexpectedly entangled in the case, further muddying the waters of justice. Readers will discover how assumptions lead investigators astray, how desperation clouds judgment, and how a single crime can unravel the carefully constructed lies that bind people together.
"I wanted to explore how easily justice can be derailed by human flaws, conflicting motives, and the fog of confusion that surrounds desperate circumstances," said author William M. Stanton. "The truth in 'Railroaded' is deliberately obscured, forcing readers to question their own conclusions as the investigation tumbles down the wrong track."
Published by Page Publishing, William M. Stanton's pulse-pounding work delivers a haunting exploration of crime and complicity that will leave readers questioning every revelation until the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase "Railroaded" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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