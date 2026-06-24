Author Susann Urbyn’s New Book, "Secrets of the Bloodline," is a Compelling Fantasy Novel That Follows a Young Woman Who Must Uncover the Mystery of Her Family’s Legacy

Recent release “Secrets of the Bloodline” from Page Publishing author Susann Urbyn is a riveting novel that centers around Aveline Delacour, a young woman who discovers the shocking truth about her family’s history and her own identity. Now confronting supernatural forces and her past, Aveline must accept her destiny and her role in a much larger conflict.