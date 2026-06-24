Author Susann Urbyn’s New Book, "Secrets of the Bloodline," is a Compelling Fantasy Novel That Follows a Young Woman Who Must Uncover the Mystery of Her Family’s Legacy
Recent release “Secrets of the Bloodline” from Page Publishing author Susann Urbyn is a riveting novel that centers around Aveline Delacour, a young woman who discovers the shocking truth about her family’s history and her own identity. Now confronting supernatural forces and her past, Aveline must accept her destiny and her role in a much larger conflict.
Chicago, IL, June 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Susann Urbyn, a financial assistant who resides with her family in Illinois, has completed her new book, “Secrets of the Bloodline”: a stunning series that follows a young woman’s journey to accept her family’s ancient history as well as her own fate as a part of a larger, supernatural conflict.
“‘Secrets of the Bloodline’ follows Aveline Delacour, a young woman drawn into a dangerous quest to uncover the mystery of her family’s ancient legacy,” writes Urbyn. “Haunted by recurring prophetic dreams and in possession of mystical artifacts—a locket that seems almost alive and a series of related relics—she learns that her identity is intertwined with supernatural forces and a violent past. While dealing with modern challenges at Chronos Artifacts and her feelings for her boss, Daniel Oberly, she faces shadowy foes like pirate captain Sebastian Blackwell in her dreams, only to discover it’s a different reality.
“Aveline must confront not only external threats but also her inner conflicts about destiny, power, love, and the truth of who she really is. Ultimately, her journey will reveal that she is far more than a victim of ancient history; she is a key player in a cosmic, multidimensional struggle between order and chaos.”
Published by Page Publishing, Susann Urbyn’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling journey, brimming with both suspense and imaginative world-building. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Secrets of the Bloodline” will keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Secrets of the Bloodline” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
“‘Secrets of the Bloodline’ follows Aveline Delacour, a young woman drawn into a dangerous quest to uncover the mystery of her family’s ancient legacy,” writes Urbyn. “Haunted by recurring prophetic dreams and in possession of mystical artifacts—a locket that seems almost alive and a series of related relics—she learns that her identity is intertwined with supernatural forces and a violent past. While dealing with modern challenges at Chronos Artifacts and her feelings for her boss, Daniel Oberly, she faces shadowy foes like pirate captain Sebastian Blackwell in her dreams, only to discover it’s a different reality.
“Aveline must confront not only external threats but also her inner conflicts about destiny, power, love, and the truth of who she really is. Ultimately, her journey will reveal that she is far more than a victim of ancient history; she is a key player in a cosmic, multidimensional struggle between order and chaos.”
Published by Page Publishing, Susann Urbyn’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling journey, brimming with both suspense and imaginative world-building. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Secrets of the Bloodline” will keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Secrets of the Bloodline” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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