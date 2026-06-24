Recent Release, "All for You," from Page Publishing Author Deborah Russo, Celebrates the Profound Bond Between Parent and Child Across a Lifetime of Shared Wisdom
Philadelphia, PA, June 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Deborah Russo has completed her second book, "All for You: A story of a father-daughter bond," a deeply personal narrative that traces how a daughter's journey through grief, pain, and loss became the catalyst for remarkable transformation. The memoir opens with the author's reflection on her father as an exceptional presence: a steady, supportive figure whose life embodied God's light. Through shared activities, candid emotional conversations, and stories brimming with love and humor, Charlie Russo left an indelible legacy that would sustain his daughter through the most challenging chapters ahead.
Her father's ninety-six years were marked by exceptional courage, resilience, and integrity. As his caregiver during his final season, Deborah witnessed firsthand the extraordinary gift of presence—one that reframed her understanding of love and compassion. She navigates the complex terrain of death and dying with unflinching honesty, sharing the heart-wrenching decisions she and her brother faced in honoring their father's end-of-life wishes, all while confronting the tempestuous emotions that grief unleashes.
"All for You" illuminates universal themes of love, loss, and spiritual connection with remarkable clarity. Readers will encounter practical tools and coping methods for managing bereavement, alongside the author's intimate exploration of signs and symbols suggesting her father's continued presence. This memoir becomes both a tribute to one man's legacy and a beacon for anyone navigating their own passage through sorrow toward self-love, empowerment, and gratitude.
"Writing this memoir has been cathartic and healing," said Russo. "I hope readers find solace in knowing that love transcends loss, and that honoring those we cherish keeps their spirit alive in our hearts."
Published by Page Publishing, Deborah Russo's luminous work offers readers a roadmap for transforming grief into grace. Her candid reflections will comfort the bereaved while inspiring anyone seeking deeper meaning in life's most difficult passages.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "All for You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Her father's ninety-six years were marked by exceptional courage, resilience, and integrity. As his caregiver during his final season, Deborah witnessed firsthand the extraordinary gift of presence—one that reframed her understanding of love and compassion. She navigates the complex terrain of death and dying with unflinching honesty, sharing the heart-wrenching decisions she and her brother faced in honoring their father's end-of-life wishes, all while confronting the tempestuous emotions that grief unleashes.
"All for You" illuminates universal themes of love, loss, and spiritual connection with remarkable clarity. Readers will encounter practical tools and coping methods for managing bereavement, alongside the author's intimate exploration of signs and symbols suggesting her father's continued presence. This memoir becomes both a tribute to one man's legacy and a beacon for anyone navigating their own passage through sorrow toward self-love, empowerment, and gratitude.
"Writing this memoir has been cathartic and healing," said Russo. "I hope readers find solace in knowing that love transcends loss, and that honoring those we cherish keeps their spirit alive in our hearts."
Published by Page Publishing, Deborah Russo's luminous work offers readers a roadmap for transforming grief into grace. Her candid reflections will comfort the bereaved while inspiring anyone seeking deeper meaning in life's most difficult passages.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "All for You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories