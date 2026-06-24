Recent Release, "The Adventures of Sir Spud,," from Page Publishing Author Shelby Carico, Follows a Valiant Knight on a Quest to Rescue His Beloved Queen
Laveen, AZ, June 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Shelby Carico has completed a new book, "The Adventures of Sir Spud," a children's adventure that whisks readers away on an epic journey. When King Radikio calls upon his most trusted knight, Sir Spud must embark on a perilous mission to rescue his beloved Queen Nectora from forces unknown. Through treacherous mists, raging fires, and enchanted lands, Sir Spud faces obstacles that will test his courage and determination as he races against time to bring his queen home safely.
Carico's passion for storytelling was reignited during a college Biology class when an assignment challenged her to craft a narrative. That creative spark transformed into "The Adventures of Sir Spud," a tale born from imagination and dedication. Since that pivotal moment in the classroom, she has remained committed to her dream of writing stories that resonate with readers like her brother—those who see wonder and adventure in the world around them. Living in Arizona with her family, Carico continues to channel her lifelong love of books into creating tales that inspire young minds.
In "The Adventures of Sir Spud," readers will discover a thrilling narrative filled with heroism, magical encounters, and the unwavering bonds of love and loyalty. Young adventurers will be captivated by Sir Spud's bravery as he navigates fantastical challenges and confronts the unknown. The story celebrates the noble heart of a knight willing to risk everything for those he holds dear, delivering a heartwarming message about courage and sacrifice that lingers long after the final page.
"I wanted to create a story that captures the imagination of young readers and reminds them that true bravery comes from the heart," said Carico.
Published by Page Publishing, Shelby Carico's enchanting work transports readers to a realm of magic and heroism. This charming tale will ignite the imaginations of children everywhere and remind families of the timeless power of adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Adventures of Sir Spud" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Carico's passion for storytelling was reignited during a college Biology class when an assignment challenged her to craft a narrative. That creative spark transformed into "The Adventures of Sir Spud," a tale born from imagination and dedication. Since that pivotal moment in the classroom, she has remained committed to her dream of writing stories that resonate with readers like her brother—those who see wonder and adventure in the world around them. Living in Arizona with her family, Carico continues to channel her lifelong love of books into creating tales that inspire young minds.
In "The Adventures of Sir Spud," readers will discover a thrilling narrative filled with heroism, magical encounters, and the unwavering bonds of love and loyalty. Young adventurers will be captivated by Sir Spud's bravery as he navigates fantastical challenges and confronts the unknown. The story celebrates the noble heart of a knight willing to risk everything for those he holds dear, delivering a heartwarming message about courage and sacrifice that lingers long after the final page.
"I wanted to create a story that captures the imagination of young readers and reminds them that true bravery comes from the heart," said Carico.
Published by Page Publishing, Shelby Carico's enchanting work transports readers to a realm of magic and heroism. This charming tale will ignite the imaginations of children everywhere and remind families of the timeless power of adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "The Adventures of Sir Spud" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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