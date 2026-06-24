Recent Release, "Little Vera," from Page Publishing Author Vera Worthy, Tells the Story of a Young Girl Who Discovers Her Inner Strength Through Unexpected Circumstances
Austin, TX, June 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Vera Worthy has completed a new book, "Little Vera," which follows the journey of a courageous child determined to make a difference in the world. Though she lacks guidance on the right path forward, Vera finds herself at the center of a transformative experience that shifts something fundamental within her spirit. This charming narrative captures how one girl's determination to do what is right, even without full understanding, becomes the catalyst for profound personal growth.
The author brings a heartfelt perspective to this uplifting tale, drawing from a deep belief in the power of children to inspire change and embody goodness. Vera Worthy crafted this story with the conviction that young readers deserve narratives celebrating their capacity for integrity and courage, regardless of circumstance.
"Little Vera" explores the profound themes of self-discovery and the quiet strength found in standing firm for what matters. Readers will uncover how a single child's choices can echo through her own life, awakening her to become her truest self. This tender story belongs in schools, libraries, and educational spaces where children's hearts and minds are nurtured toward greatness.
From the author, "This book was written to show children that doing the right thing matters, even when the path isn't clear, and that within each of us lies the strength to become who we're meant to be."
Published by Page Publishing, Vera Worthy's delightful work provides young readers with an inspiring portrait of courage and authenticity. Children will discover that greatness blooms from within when they honor their values.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet work can purchase "Little Vera" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author brings a heartfelt perspective to this uplifting tale, drawing from a deep belief in the power of children to inspire change and embody goodness. Vera Worthy crafted this story with the conviction that young readers deserve narratives celebrating their capacity for integrity and courage, regardless of circumstance.
"Little Vera" explores the profound themes of self-discovery and the quiet strength found in standing firm for what matters. Readers will uncover how a single child's choices can echo through her own life, awakening her to become her truest self. This tender story belongs in schools, libraries, and educational spaces where children's hearts and minds are nurtured toward greatness.
From the author, "This book was written to show children that doing the right thing matters, even when the path isn't clear, and that within each of us lies the strength to become who we're meant to be."
Published by Page Publishing, Vera Worthy's delightful work provides young readers with an inspiring portrait of courage and authenticity. Children will discover that greatness blooms from within when they honor their values.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet work can purchase "Little Vera" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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