Recent Release, "Looking For Lefty," from Page Publishing Author Jane E. Taylor, Follows a Determined Mitten on a Heartwarming Quest Through School Hallways
Port Clinton, OH, June 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jane E. Taylor has completed a new book, "Looking For Lefty": A Tale of Two Mittens, a delightful children's story that captures the urgency and adventure of a search through Portside Elementary School. When a rainbow-striped mitten discovers that her twin, Lefty, has gone missing, time becomes precious—lunch recess is ticking away, and the school suddenly feels enormous. Alongside her caring teacher, Miss Moony, the mitten embarks on an earnest hunt through hallways, classrooms, and hidden corners, never quite knowing what each new location might reveal.
A retired elementary and middle school teacher from Ohio's northern shores, Jane E. Taylor draws upon her decades of classroom experience to craft a narrative that resonates with young readers. Her deep affection for children and intimate understanding of school life infuse every page with authenticity and warmth. Her four grandchildren, lovingly called "The Taylor Tots," have been her greatest inspiration, and she continues sharing stories at area schools and through monthly library presentations, making her a trusted voice in her community.
"Looking For Lefty" explores themes of perseverance, friendship, and the significance of never abandoning hope when facing challenges. As the search intensifies, readers discover that sometimes the most worthwhile journeys teach us as much about ourselves as they do about finding what we've lost. This uplifting tale demonstrates to young audiences that determination, combined with a caring friend, can overcome any obstacle—no matter how daunting the task may seem.
"I wanted to create a story that would encourage children to keep trying, even when things seem difficult," said Taylor. "Through the eyes of a little mitten and her teacher, I hope readers learn that persistence and friendship make all the difference."
Published by Page Publishing, Jane E. Taylor's charming work reminds young readers of the power of perseverance and compassion. This engaging story will inspire children to embrace challenges with confidence and kindness.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Looking For Lefty" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A retired elementary and middle school teacher from Ohio's northern shores, Jane E. Taylor draws upon her decades of classroom experience to craft a narrative that resonates with young readers. Her deep affection for children and intimate understanding of school life infuse every page with authenticity and warmth. Her four grandchildren, lovingly called "The Taylor Tots," have been her greatest inspiration, and she continues sharing stories at area schools and through monthly library presentations, making her a trusted voice in her community.
"Looking For Lefty" explores themes of perseverance, friendship, and the significance of never abandoning hope when facing challenges. As the search intensifies, readers discover that sometimes the most worthwhile journeys teach us as much about ourselves as they do about finding what we've lost. This uplifting tale demonstrates to young audiences that determination, combined with a caring friend, can overcome any obstacle—no matter how daunting the task may seem.
"I wanted to create a story that would encourage children to keep trying, even when things seem difficult," said Taylor. "Through the eyes of a little mitten and her teacher, I hope readers learn that persistence and friendship make all the difference."
Published by Page Publishing, Jane E. Taylor's charming work reminds young readers of the power of perseverance and compassion. This engaging story will inspire children to embrace challenges with confidence and kindness.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Looking For Lefty" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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