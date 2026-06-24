Recent Release, "The Drive Within," from Page Publishing Author Sam Khamseh, Explores the Powerful Internal Forces That Propel Us Toward Our Greatest Potential
Tucson, AZ, June 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sam Khamseh has completed a new book, "The Drive Within" — a raw and insightful exploration of the innate forces that shape the behavior, performance, and loyalty of canines. Through real-life deployments, field-tested philosophies, and a deep understanding of canine psychology, the author unpacks key instinctual drives—prey, defense, pack, play, and more—and reveals how these natural urges can be harnessed with respect, purpose, and thoughtful leadership. Far more than a training manual, this book is a story of trust, resilience, and the silent bond forged between handler and dog.
Khamseh is a law enforcement officer and K-9 handler with over a decade of experience in patrol and narcotics interdiction. Originally born in Iran and raised in the United States, Khamseh brings a unique cultural and professional perspective to his work with dogs and the people who rely on them. Known for his calm presence, sharp instincts, and deep respect for the canine-human partnership, the author has poured his lived experience, personal growth, and unwavering loyalty into this powerful debut.
"The Drive Within is my attempt to bridge the gap between training and emotional connection, revealing what truly compels a dog to serve, protect, and follow," said author Sam Khamseh.
Published by Page Publishing, Sam Khamseh's insightful work offers a profound look into the instinctual drivers of working dogs. This impactful book will change the way readers see their canine companions, forever.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Drive Within" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Khamseh is a law enforcement officer and K-9 handler with over a decade of experience in patrol and narcotics interdiction. Originally born in Iran and raised in the United States, Khamseh brings a unique cultural and professional perspective to his work with dogs and the people who rely on them. Known for his calm presence, sharp instincts, and deep respect for the canine-human partnership, the author has poured his lived experience, personal growth, and unwavering loyalty into this powerful debut.
"The Drive Within is my attempt to bridge the gap between training and emotional connection, revealing what truly compels a dog to serve, protect, and follow," said author Sam Khamseh.
Published by Page Publishing, Sam Khamseh's insightful work offers a profound look into the instinctual drivers of working dogs. This impactful book will change the way readers see their canine companions, forever.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Drive Within" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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