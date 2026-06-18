Airfoam Announces Expansion with Second Ontario Facility in Woodstock
Airfoam is expanding in Ontario with a second facility in Woodstock, strengthening its regional presence and supporting continued growth across Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S.
Woodstock, Canada, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- www.airfoam.com
Airfoam is pleased to announce the addition of a second Ontario facility in Woodstock, marking an exciting step forward for the company and its continued growth.
Located just minutes from Highways 401 and 403, the Woodstock facility will strengthen Airfoam's ability to serve customers across Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. with additional manufacturing and distribution capacity for the company's construction products, OEM, and shape moulding businesses.
For Airfoam, the investment represents more than just additional space. It reflects the confidence the company has in its customers, people, and future.
"Our customers and team members created strong growth of our business over the last several years, and this expansion allows us to continue building for the future," said Todd Blyth, CEO of Airfoam. "The Woodstock facility gives us the room we need to keep supporting our customers, grow our product offerings, and create opportunities for our team."
"As a family business, we take pride in making long-term investments that strengthen our company and position us for continued success. We're excited about what this means for our team members, our customers, and the communities where we operate," Blyth added.
The addition of the Woodstock operation more than doubles Airfoam's Ontario footprint and provides the flexibility and capacity needed to support future growth.
Airfoam remains committed to delivering high-quality solutions with dependable service to customers across the construction, manufacturing, and OEM sectors.
About Airfoam
Airfoam is a Canadian manufacturer specializing in expanded polystyrene (EPS) solutions, including construction products, OEM manufacturing, and shape moulding applications. Airfoam serves customers across North America with high-quality products and solutions, backed by a focus on innovation, operational excellence, and strong customer partnerships.
Learn more by visiting airfoam.com.
Airfoam is pleased to announce the addition of a second Ontario facility in Woodstock, marking an exciting step forward for the company and its continued growth.
Located just minutes from Highways 401 and 403, the Woodstock facility will strengthen Airfoam's ability to serve customers across Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. with additional manufacturing and distribution capacity for the company's construction products, OEM, and shape moulding businesses.
For Airfoam, the investment represents more than just additional space. It reflects the confidence the company has in its customers, people, and future.
"Our customers and team members created strong growth of our business over the last several years, and this expansion allows us to continue building for the future," said Todd Blyth, CEO of Airfoam. "The Woodstock facility gives us the room we need to keep supporting our customers, grow our product offerings, and create opportunities for our team."
"As a family business, we take pride in making long-term investments that strengthen our company and position us for continued success. We're excited about what this means for our team members, our customers, and the communities where we operate," Blyth added.
The addition of the Woodstock operation more than doubles Airfoam's Ontario footprint and provides the flexibility and capacity needed to support future growth.
Airfoam remains committed to delivering high-quality solutions with dependable service to customers across the construction, manufacturing, and OEM sectors.
About Airfoam
Airfoam is a Canadian manufacturer specializing in expanded polystyrene (EPS) solutions, including construction products, OEM manufacturing, and shape moulding applications. Airfoam serves customers across North America with high-quality products and solutions, backed by a focus on innovation, operational excellence, and strong customer partnerships.
Learn more by visiting airfoam.com.
Contact
Airfoam IndustriesContact
Alysha Campbell
604-534-8626
www.airfoam.com
Alysha Campbell
604-534-8626
www.airfoam.com
Categories