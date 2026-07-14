Italian Red Clay Tradition Finds a New Home in California: Coach Zibu Ncube and Manfredi Vergine Developing American Tennis Talent
Italian coach Manfredi Vergine and California coach Zibu Ncube are bringing the European red-clay tradition to Southern California. Training on a rare backyard red clay court, they emphasize footwork, patience, endurance, and long-term development.
Los Angeles, CA, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In an unassuming backyard in Southern California, on a single red clay court, a unique tennis project is quietly producing extraordinary results.
Italian coach Manfredi Vergine, a former Division I player who grew up in one of tennis' most respected development systems, has partnered with renowned coach Zibu Ncube to bring the discipline, patience, and technical foundations of European red-clay tennis to American junior development.
The partnership has already generated impressive results over the past year, helping players achieve success at the professional, collegiate, and junior levels.
Among their standout athletes is Katrina Scott, the former world No. 150 WTA player, who continues her professional resurgence under their guidance.
"What we're building is not based on shortcuts," says Vergine. "It's about developing complete players— technically, physically, and mentally. The red clay teaches patience, movement, endurance, and problem solving. Those qualities stay with a player for life."
Vergine's philosophy was shaped at the prestigious Piatti Tennis Center in Italy, one of the world's leading development academies. During his time there, he witnessed firsthand the training environment that helped shape future World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, whose rise has become a model for long-term player development.
Now, alongside Ncube, Vergine is applying many of those same principles in California.
The program's centerpiece is Ncube's backyard red clay court, a rare training environment in Southern California where players spend countless hours refining footwork, constructing points, and building the physical resilience often associated with Europe's greatest champions.
While many junior programs emphasize early results and power-based tennis, Vergine and Ncube focus on movement efficiency, tactical awareness, consistency, and long-term athletic development.
The approach is attracting a growing roster of ambitious junior and collegiate players seeking a more comprehensive pathway to success. "The results speak for themselves," says Ncube. "We've seen tremendous progress across every level—from juniors earning national recognition to college players elevating their games and professionals competing on the world stage. But we're still just getting started."
As American tennis continues searching for its next generation of stars, a small red clay court in California is proving that old-world methods still have the power to create modern champions.
About Manfredi Vergine
Manfredi Vergine is an Italian tennis coach and former Division I player whose development was rooted in Italy's renowned red-clay tradition. His coaching philosophy emphasizes technical mastery, movement, endurance, and long-term player development.
About Zibu Ncube
Zibu Ncube is a California-based coach recognized for developing high-performance junior, collegiate, and professional players. Together with Manfredi Vergine, he has established a unique red-clay training environment focused on producing elite American talent.
Media Contact:
Elisabeth Shue
3105293331
lisashue1@mac.com
Italian coach Manfredi Vergine, a former Division I player who grew up in one of tennis' most respected development systems, has partnered with renowned coach Zibu Ncube to bring the discipline, patience, and technical foundations of European red-clay tennis to American junior development.
The partnership has already generated impressive results over the past year, helping players achieve success at the professional, collegiate, and junior levels.
Among their standout athletes is Katrina Scott, the former world No. 150 WTA player, who continues her professional resurgence under their guidance.
"What we're building is not based on shortcuts," says Vergine. "It's about developing complete players— technically, physically, and mentally. The red clay teaches patience, movement, endurance, and problem solving. Those qualities stay with a player for life."
Vergine's philosophy was shaped at the prestigious Piatti Tennis Center in Italy, one of the world's leading development academies. During his time there, he witnessed firsthand the training environment that helped shape future World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, whose rise has become a model for long-term player development.
Now, alongside Ncube, Vergine is applying many of those same principles in California.
The program's centerpiece is Ncube's backyard red clay court, a rare training environment in Southern California where players spend countless hours refining footwork, constructing points, and building the physical resilience often associated with Europe's greatest champions.
While many junior programs emphasize early results and power-based tennis, Vergine and Ncube focus on movement efficiency, tactical awareness, consistency, and long-term athletic development.
The approach is attracting a growing roster of ambitious junior and collegiate players seeking a more comprehensive pathway to success. "The results speak for themselves," says Ncube. "We've seen tremendous progress across every level—from juniors earning national recognition to college players elevating their games and professionals competing on the world stage. But we're still just getting started."
As American tennis continues searching for its next generation of stars, a small red clay court in California is proving that old-world methods still have the power to create modern champions.
About Manfredi Vergine
Manfredi Vergine is an Italian tennis coach and former Division I player whose development was rooted in Italy's renowned red-clay tradition. His coaching philosophy emphasizes technical mastery, movement, endurance, and long-term player development.
About Zibu Ncube
Zibu Ncube is a California-based coach recognized for developing high-performance junior, collegiate, and professional players. Together with Manfredi Vergine, he has established a unique red-clay training environment focused on producing elite American talent.
Media Contact:
Elisabeth Shue
3105293331
lisashue1@mac.com
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