AlwaysBeSmile Launches Free "The Independent Musician’s Blueprint," AI-Narrated Audiobook for Independent Artists on Google Play Books
Independent music producer and author AlwaysBeSmile has officially released a free, AI-narrated audiobook edition of "The Independent Musician’s Blueprint: From Distribution to Verification" on Google Play Books. Leveraging advanced Google Auto-Narrator technology, this strategic audio guide helps independent creators navigate the complexities of digital music distribution, global streaming catalog setups, and securing official artist profiles.
Fredericksburg, VA, June 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Independent electronic music producer and author MD Abdul Ahad Shanto, performing under his global professional moniker AlwaysBeSmile, has announced the official launch of the audiobook edition for "The Independent Musician’s Blueprint: From Distribution to Verification." The audio publication is now accessible worldwide as a completely free digital stream and download on the Google Play Books platform. Tailored specifically for independent artists, song writers, and audio creators, the blueprint aims to demystify the backend mechanics of the modern music business.
The project marks an intentional transition into audio-first educational assets, seamlessly adapting the foundational insights from the author's previously published written edition. To ensure maximum vocal clarity and accurate industry terminology delivery, AlwaysBeSmile utilized sophisticated Google Auto-Narrator AI technology. This tech-driven implementation provides a smooth, fluid listening experience that enables busy creative professionals, mobile musicians, and students to absorb comprehensive digital distribution, playlist pitching, and authority verification strategies entirely hands-free.
By maintaining a completely free distribution model for this strategic release, AlwaysBeSmile seeks to remove financial barriers to entry within the global independent music landscape. The launch underscores a growing industry-wide trend of independent multimedia artists using advanced artificial intelligence tools to efficiently scale their literary reach, translate text into spoken media, and effectively diversify their digital portfolios.
Audience members looking to engage with the newly launched audio edition can locate the guide by searching for AlwaysBeSmile or the exact title "The Independent Musician’s Blueprint" directly on Google Play Books and major digital library networks.
About the Author:
AlwaysBeSmile (MD Abdul Ahad Shanto) is an independent author, digital publisher, and musician based out of Tongi, Gazipur, Bangladesh. He focuses on developing accessible educational literature alongside composing cross-genre digital music that integrates traditional elements, dedicating his multi-medium platform to educating and engaging global audiences across diverse digital formats.
The project marks an intentional transition into audio-first educational assets, seamlessly adapting the foundational insights from the author's previously published written edition. To ensure maximum vocal clarity and accurate industry terminology delivery, AlwaysBeSmile utilized sophisticated Google Auto-Narrator AI technology. This tech-driven implementation provides a smooth, fluid listening experience that enables busy creative professionals, mobile musicians, and students to absorb comprehensive digital distribution, playlist pitching, and authority verification strategies entirely hands-free.
By maintaining a completely free distribution model for this strategic release, AlwaysBeSmile seeks to remove financial barriers to entry within the global independent music landscape. The launch underscores a growing industry-wide trend of independent multimedia artists using advanced artificial intelligence tools to efficiently scale their literary reach, translate text into spoken media, and effectively diversify their digital portfolios.
Audience members looking to engage with the newly launched audio edition can locate the guide by searching for AlwaysBeSmile or the exact title "The Independent Musician’s Blueprint" directly on Google Play Books and major digital library networks.
About the Author:
AlwaysBeSmile (MD Abdul Ahad Shanto) is an independent author, digital publisher, and musician based out of Tongi, Gazipur, Bangladesh. He focuses on developing accessible educational literature alongside composing cross-genre digital music that integrates traditional elements, dedicating his multi-medium platform to educating and engaging global audiences across diverse digital formats.
Contact
AlwaysBeSmileContact
MD Abdul Ahad Shanto
+8801642335829
https://alwaysbesmile.free.nf
MD Abdul Ahad Shanto
+8801642335829
https://alwaysbesmile.free.nf
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