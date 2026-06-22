AlwaysBeSmile Launches Free "The Independent Musician’s Blueprint," AI-Narrated Audiobook for Independent Artists on Google Play Books

Independent music producer and author AlwaysBeSmile has officially released a free, AI-narrated audiobook edition of "The Independent Musician’s Blueprint: From Distribution to Verification" on Google Play Books. Leveraging advanced Google Auto-Narrator technology, this strategic audio guide helps independent creators navigate the complexities of digital music distribution, global streaming catalog setups, and securing official artist profiles.