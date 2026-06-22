Rubies Unleashed Launches Community Hub and Full Creator Analytics for Independent Developers
Rubies Unleashed, an open publishing platform for indie games and apps, has launched wishlists, reviews, source-attributed analytics, a live community hub, and automated email - all free for independent creators.
Lagos, Nigeria, June 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rubies Unleashed (rubiesunleashed.app), an open publishing platform for independent games, applications, and digital tools, today announced the completion of its Analytics and Community Layer, a major platform update that introduces full creator analytics, a live community hub, a review system with developer replies, project wishlists, and an automated email system.
The update brings professional-grade creator tools to independent developers who previously lacked access to the kind of platform infrastructure available only to large commercial studios.
Community Features
The platform's new Community Hub, accessible at rubiesunleashed.app/community, provides a live view of activity across the entire platform, including a real-time activity feed refreshing every 30 seconds, a Hall of Fame featuring seven dynamically computed rankings drawn from real engagement data, a weekly digest of Editor's Choice projects and community milestones, and live announcements pulled directly from the platform's Discord channel via API integration.
Users can now save projects to personal wishlists, write reviews with star ratings and written feedback, and receive weekly and monthly email digests summarizing platform activity and new releases.
A distinctive feature of the review system is the ability for developers to reply directly to user reviews, a capability rare among independent publishing platforms.
Creator Analytics
Every published project on Rubies Unleashed now includes a dedicated analytics dashboard, built entirely in-house without reliance on third-party analytics tools.
The system tracks views and downloads with day-level deduplication, attributes each event to one of eight traffic sources including the Explore page, search results, creator profiles, spotlight features, and external links, and presents this data through per-project dashboards and an aggregate creator overview page.
Creators can view conversion rates from views to downloads, audience composition between authenticated users and guests, unique viewer counts, sparkline charts over 7-day and 30-day windows, and the distribution of traffic sources for each published project.
"Independent developers deserve the same quality of data that large studios take for granted," said Daniel Oluwatunmibi, founder of Rubies Unleashed. "Knowing that 60 percent of your views came from the Explore page versus 30 percent from external sources tells you something fundamentally different about how your work is being discovered. We built this because that question matters, and off-the-shelf analytics tools cannot answer it for a platform like ours."
Platform Overview
Rubies Unleashed launched on December 26, 2025. Creator accounts opened on January 13, 2026. The platform currently hosts 80 published projects from 67 registered creators.
All features including wishlists, reviews, analytics, community tools, and email are available free of charge with no paywalls or premium tiers.
The platform is built on Next.js 15, React 19, Tailwind CSS, and Supabase, with hosting on Netlify. It supports both a legacy content library and community-submitted projects through a unified discovery feed.
Availability
All features are live at rubiesunleashed.app. Creator accounts can be created at no cost. The community hub is accessible at rubiesunleashed.app/community.
About Rubies Unleashed
Rubies Unleashed is an open publishing platform for independent games, applications, and digital tools. Founded by Daniel Oluwatunmibi, the platform provides independent creators with discovery infrastructure, community features, and creator analytics typically available only to large commercial publishers. The platform is free for creators and audiences alike.
Contact
Daniel Oluwatunmibi
Founder, Rubies Unleashed
rubiesunleashed.app
The update brings professional-grade creator tools to independent developers who previously lacked access to the kind of platform infrastructure available only to large commercial studios.
Community Features
The platform's new Community Hub, accessible at rubiesunleashed.app/community, provides a live view of activity across the entire platform, including a real-time activity feed refreshing every 30 seconds, a Hall of Fame featuring seven dynamically computed rankings drawn from real engagement data, a weekly digest of Editor's Choice projects and community milestones, and live announcements pulled directly from the platform's Discord channel via API integration.
Users can now save projects to personal wishlists, write reviews with star ratings and written feedback, and receive weekly and monthly email digests summarizing platform activity and new releases.
A distinctive feature of the review system is the ability for developers to reply directly to user reviews, a capability rare among independent publishing platforms.
Creator Analytics
Every published project on Rubies Unleashed now includes a dedicated analytics dashboard, built entirely in-house without reliance on third-party analytics tools.
The system tracks views and downloads with day-level deduplication, attributes each event to one of eight traffic sources including the Explore page, search results, creator profiles, spotlight features, and external links, and presents this data through per-project dashboards and an aggregate creator overview page.
Creators can view conversion rates from views to downloads, audience composition between authenticated users and guests, unique viewer counts, sparkline charts over 7-day and 30-day windows, and the distribution of traffic sources for each published project.
"Independent developers deserve the same quality of data that large studios take for granted," said Daniel Oluwatunmibi, founder of Rubies Unleashed. "Knowing that 60 percent of your views came from the Explore page versus 30 percent from external sources tells you something fundamentally different about how your work is being discovered. We built this because that question matters, and off-the-shelf analytics tools cannot answer it for a platform like ours."
Platform Overview
Rubies Unleashed launched on December 26, 2025. Creator accounts opened on January 13, 2026. The platform currently hosts 80 published projects from 67 registered creators.
All features including wishlists, reviews, analytics, community tools, and email are available free of charge with no paywalls or premium tiers.
The platform is built on Next.js 15, React 19, Tailwind CSS, and Supabase, with hosting on Netlify. It supports both a legacy content library and community-submitted projects through a unified discovery feed.
Availability
All features are live at rubiesunleashed.app. Creator accounts can be created at no cost. The community hub is accessible at rubiesunleashed.app/community.
About Rubies Unleashed
Rubies Unleashed is an open publishing platform for independent games, applications, and digital tools. Founded by Daniel Oluwatunmibi, the platform provides independent creators with discovery infrastructure, community features, and creator analytics typically available only to large commercial publishers. The platform is free for creators and audiences alike.
Contact
Daniel Oluwatunmibi
Founder, Rubies Unleashed
rubiesunleashed.app
Contact
Rubies UnleashedContact
Daniel Oluwatunmibi
+2348085115335
https://rubiesunleashed.app
Daniel Oluwatunmibi
+2348085115335
https://rubiesunleashed.app
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