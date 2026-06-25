Dadan Expands from Screen Recorder to Full Video Platform with the Launch of 2.0
Dadan 2.0 turns the screen recorder into a complete video platform, adding an advanced in-browser editor, real-time analytics, reimagined CTAs with Calendly booking, audio-only recording, redesigned native apps, and new pricing. Nearly 40,000 people already use Dadan.
San Francisco, CA, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dadan today announced the launch of Dadan 2.0, its largest update since the platform launched globally from Riyadh in March 2025.
The release expands Dadan from a screen and webcam recorder into a complete video platform that covers recording, editing, hosting, analytics, and viewer engagement in one browser-based product.
Dadan built its early following on a single idea. Most video tools focus on creation and ignore what happens after someone hits record, so Dadan made creation simple and built engagement directly into the video through six interaction types and lead-generation forms.
Dadan has grown to nearly 40,000 users worldwide, with a strong presence across the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany. The platform also maintains a 4.8 out of 5 rating on G2.
Dadan 2.0 carries that engagement focus into every part of the workflow. A redesigned dashboard, a full video editor, analytics that track viewer behavior down to individual clicks, and reimagined calls to action give creators and teams the tools to turn views into measurable action.
"Our vision is to build Dadan into a complete video platform that supports every stage of video creation. With a growing community actively shaping the product, we are evolving faster than ever. Our goal is to inspire anyone to start creating videos with ease and confidence."
Founder and CEO of Dadan
A Redesigned Workspace
Dadan 2.0 opens to a new Home section with quick-start guides, use-case videos, and direct access to support docs and tutorials.
The personal library now separates recordings, meeting recordings, and archives into their own spaces, and a rebuilt search runs across file names, transcripts, and tags with filters to narrow results.
An Editor Built for Finished Videos
The advanced video editor brings full editing into the browser. Creators can pull recordings from their library onto the canvas, import their own audio and visual assets, resize and crop footage, and work on a timeline with a built-in stock media library and social-ready templates.
The editor adds captions, enter and exit animations, section blur, and zoom into specific moments, along with a Brand Kit that keeps colors, logos, images, and GIFs one click away.
Analytics Tied to Engagement
Advanced analytics show how viewers behave across individual videos, team workspaces, and the entire library.
Dadan reports impressions, views, watch duration, and engagement in real time, including interaction and CTA clicks, so creators can see which videos drive action and adjust what they make next.
More Ways to Act on a Video
The reimagined call-to-action button points to any link or a Calendly schedule, and Calendly pop-ups let viewers book a meeting without leaving the page.
CTAs now support custom color variants, a subtle shadow, and exact brand matching through custom hex codes, with every click reported in analytics.
Audio Recording, Native Apps, and Faster Delivery
Dadan 2.0 adds audio-only recording, saved as a video with a waveform and downloadable as video or MP3, which suits podcasters who record, refine in the transcript editor, and clip from the same session.
The native Mac and Windows apps gain stability fixes, zoom-while-recording, and local video support, with separate Mac builds for Intel and Apple Silicon.
The platform has also moved to Bunny.net for faster streaming across APAC and Eastern Europe, while primary servers remain in Europe under GDPR compliance, with data processing agreements available on request.
About Dadan
Dadan is an AI-powered video platform that lets users record, edit, host, and share videos from a single browser-based environment.
The platform combines screen and webcam recording, an online editor, a transcript-based editor that edits video by editing text, and an AI Assist suite for transcription, metadata, chapters, meeting notes, and interactive video. Built-in quizzes, polls, and lead forms route viewer engagement into 30+ integrations.
Dadan is available on Chrome and Edge extensions, Windows and Mac apps, and the web at app.dadan.io. The platform serves more than 40,000 members and is rated 4.8/5 on G2 and 5/5 on GetApp.
The release expands Dadan from a screen and webcam recorder into a complete video platform that covers recording, editing, hosting, analytics, and viewer engagement in one browser-based product.
Dadan built its early following on a single idea. Most video tools focus on creation and ignore what happens after someone hits record, so Dadan made creation simple and built engagement directly into the video through six interaction types and lead-generation forms.
Dadan has grown to nearly 40,000 users worldwide, with a strong presence across the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany. The platform also maintains a 4.8 out of 5 rating on G2.
Dadan 2.0 carries that engagement focus into every part of the workflow. A redesigned dashboard, a full video editor, analytics that track viewer behavior down to individual clicks, and reimagined calls to action give creators and teams the tools to turn views into measurable action.
"Our vision is to build Dadan into a complete video platform that supports every stage of video creation. With a growing community actively shaping the product, we are evolving faster than ever. Our goal is to inspire anyone to start creating videos with ease and confidence."
Founder and CEO of Dadan
A Redesigned Workspace
Dadan 2.0 opens to a new Home section with quick-start guides, use-case videos, and direct access to support docs and tutorials.
The personal library now separates recordings, meeting recordings, and archives into their own spaces, and a rebuilt search runs across file names, transcripts, and tags with filters to narrow results.
An Editor Built for Finished Videos
The advanced video editor brings full editing into the browser. Creators can pull recordings from their library onto the canvas, import their own audio and visual assets, resize and crop footage, and work on a timeline with a built-in stock media library and social-ready templates.
The editor adds captions, enter and exit animations, section blur, and zoom into specific moments, along with a Brand Kit that keeps colors, logos, images, and GIFs one click away.
Analytics Tied to Engagement
Advanced analytics show how viewers behave across individual videos, team workspaces, and the entire library.
Dadan reports impressions, views, watch duration, and engagement in real time, including interaction and CTA clicks, so creators can see which videos drive action and adjust what they make next.
More Ways to Act on a Video
The reimagined call-to-action button points to any link or a Calendly schedule, and Calendly pop-ups let viewers book a meeting without leaving the page.
CTAs now support custom color variants, a subtle shadow, and exact brand matching through custom hex codes, with every click reported in analytics.
Audio Recording, Native Apps, and Faster Delivery
Dadan 2.0 adds audio-only recording, saved as a video with a waveform and downloadable as video or MP3, which suits podcasters who record, refine in the transcript editor, and clip from the same session.
The native Mac and Windows apps gain stability fixes, zoom-while-recording, and local video support, with separate Mac builds for Intel and Apple Silicon.
The platform has also moved to Bunny.net for faster streaming across APAC and Eastern Europe, while primary servers remain in Europe under GDPR compliance, with data processing agreements available on request.
About Dadan
Dadan is an AI-powered video platform that lets users record, edit, host, and share videos from a single browser-based environment.
The platform combines screen and webcam recording, an online editor, a transcript-based editor that edits video by editing text, and an AI Assist suite for transcription, metadata, chapters, meeting notes, and interactive video. Built-in quizzes, polls, and lead forms route viewer engagement into 30+ integrations.
Dadan is available on Chrome and Edge extensions, Windows and Mac apps, and the web at app.dadan.io. The platform serves more than 40,000 members and is rated 4.8/5 on G2 and 5/5 on GetApp.
Contact
DadanContact
Saravanan Pandurangan
+966112960525; 104
https://www.dadan.io/
3601 Al Imam Saud Ibn Faysal Rd, Al Aqiq, Riyadh 13515
Saravanan Pandurangan
+966112960525; 104
https://www.dadan.io/
3601 Al Imam Saud Ibn Faysal Rd, Al Aqiq, Riyadh 13515
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